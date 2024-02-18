Overtime Cargoes: Economy to Lose N300bn to Ports’ Bottlenecks

….Importers Lose Investments, FG’s Revenue Go down the Drain

As the Comptroller General of Customs’ Committee on disposal of overtime cargo commences operation at the ports, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that such cargoes are value subtractions to the economy and do no good to the importer and the government

Over time cargo a value subtraction to the economy

In marine sea trade, a cargo is classified as overtime if the importer does not clear it after 90 days — all overtime cargo are subject to seizure by customs. The NPA said the activity is done to rid the ports of congestion and pave the way for efficient port operation. When a cargo overstays at the ports, it be- comes a value subtraction to the economy. According to Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), one of the reasons freight in Cotonou ports were lower than what it is in Nigeria was issues of overtime cargoes that have affected berthing of ships. Speaking, former Perm Sec, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the issues of overtime cargoes were affecting ports’ operations in the country. She said: “In the port, space is at a premium. The place is not for long term storage. The business of port requires high turnover. The ports need to be made free of storage space.

When they overstay, a charge is incurred.” She said that overtime cargoes cause unavailability of space to keep incoming car- goes at the ports. “When there is inadequate space, it deprives NPA of needed revenue to make for their operation. Overtime cargo is a common thing in the ports. “It makes ships take a longer time before they berth. If your house is filled up and you have a new one, you will have to remove the old ones. This is what is bringing the issues of demurrage.” The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, said the congestion of the ports with cargoes impedes operation, adding that the Presidential Committee Team set up would ensure that cargoes do not over stay at the ports unnecessarily.

Koko said: “The space in the terminal becomes clogged up. It affects movement. Before the cargo operator picks a new container, old ones have to be removed and that means multiple handling. “When the Customs decides to auction the cargoes, the owner gets nothing, the terminal operators get nothing. It impedes the movement of equipment.”

Over N300bn loss to the economy

Customs Brokers told Sunday Telegraph that the country could potentially have suffered a loss of more than N300 billion due to the presence of 7,445 overtime cargoes scattered in ports across Nigeria. The NPA, in a statement, said that of the 7,445 overtime cargoes, 3,200 were cars, while 3,295 were cargoes littering the country’s ports and terminals in the country, including Onne, Tincan, Apapa and Ikorodu, among others. It added that the eastern port alone had 956 over-time cargoes. The NPA, while announcing the commence- ment of evacuation of overtime cargoes recently, said: “Over time, Lagos and Tincan Island Port complexes and the terminals, including Ikorodu Lighter Terminals have been occupied with 3,200 units of overtime cars and about 3,295 units of overtime containers, respectively, while the eastern ports have a combined total of 956 overtime containers.”

It also said that the situation was constraining the terminal’s strength. However, analysing the cost implications of the volume of overtime cargoes, a maritime research group, Sea Empowerment Re- search Centre, disclosed that the full value of the cargoes cannot be recovered when auctioned. The Head of Research at SEA Centre, Dr Eugene Nweke, said: “Estimated minimum revenue due to the government is N22.7 billion; estimated minimum shippers investment trapped is N105 billion, an estimated minimum professional fees loss is N1.4 billion. Estimated minimum shipping companies & terminal operators profit trapped is N4.5 billion while estimated minimum truckers earnings trapped is N1.7 billion and the total minimum estimation is N135.3 billion.” Nweke also said that 40 per cent of the 7445 overtime cargoes were 40ft containers.

“Findings show that 40 per cent of the 7000 TEUs are 40ft containers as opposed to the 20ft container equivalent units used for general estimation. The implication is that the approximate financial involvement is as well, over N300 billion at stake. It could be estimated that about N100 billion due to the government is at stake. Half of this or less may be recovered via auction sales,” he claimed. Nweke, who is also a former president of the National Association of Government- Approved Freight Forwarders, said the trapped cargo was stiffling currency in circulation. Also, former Acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Mr. Kayode Farinto, said that the volume of overtime cargoes at the port was limiting space for terminal operations. “They need to decongest the ports because it is occupying space and the terminal operators will not have space. Some of them the government can auction.

It can even be used as a palliative now that there is an economic crunch. “It is the individuals who are losing and not the government. Some of these vehicles are abandoned or they have one case or the other. Out of those cargoes, duty has been paid on about 20 per cent. So, the government has not lost anything. “The government should auction it out to the masses. The worth can’t be anything less than N200 billion and if that is injected into the economy, it will go a long way in helping the economy,” he declared.

Customs frustrate owners of overtime cargoes

The Deputy President of NAGAFF, Mr. Nnadi Ugochukwu, said having such a volume of overtime cargoes added costs to terminal operators. “And apart from that, many businesses are being destroyed. Even terminal operators and shipping companies are losing. Some of these importers took loans from the banks and when these goods were trapped, the importers lost their investments,” he noted. Nandi, who is also a member of the presidential task team on overtime cargoes, said that most of the affected containers were already decomposing. “And it will affect shipping companies and terminal operators, which have refused to wave demurrages. In the end, they will lose the containers and the deposit. “Also, Customs are not helping issues.

The law says that after some days, it becomes overtime. The law didn’t say that it is no longer the importers’ property. But after those manipulated days, if the importers want to clear the containers, Customs will make it more frustrating, and they will incur more demurrages. This is the implication of such things and it is very unfortunate. It is a colossal economic loss to the country. Everyone is losing,” he explained.

Why importers abandon their cargoes at the port

According to Dr Boniface Aniebonam, founder, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), it has to do with the problems associated with cargo clearance at our ports. “Sometimes you will discover that the various charges inherent in moving that cargo out of the port make the business worthless. There are lots of things involved. Section 30 of the CEMA clearly spells out the dwell time of cargoes in our port but nobody is enforcing this regulation. This means that such goods, after two weeks, should be moved to the outer ports where the owner can pay less amount of money. This is not being enforced. Terminal operators and concessionaires, instead of doing what they are supposed to do under Section 13 of CEMA, refuse to do this because they want to collect storage charges. The ultimate is for us to have a regulator in our port system, somebody we can run to and complain, because for now, there is nobody we can complain to.”

Osita Machie, an importer, said the cases of abandoned containers were because of the delay in issuing Risk Assessment Report (RAR) and off loading of containers at the seaports. “I feel we are still experimenting and this is wrong. The problem mostly is not Customs. Customs can be handled. All we have to do is to let the national tariff carry CIF value so that, if as an importer, you go through it and you are not satisfied; then, you won’t have to import. Apart from this, we do not need the inspection agents. It is better if we go back to Pre-shipment inspection. If you import goods from China for instance, electronic form ‘M’ takes five days during which your ship must have arrived. The destination inspection agents will also delay by questioning the format of the payment you made. In this process, three weeks have been wasted. Eventually, if you see that you will not make any profit on the cargo and they are still asking you for more money, the best this is to abandon the container.”

According to Olorogun Andrew Agwi, a member of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), it is the fault of the terminal operators. “ Let me explain by saying that they will say they are in charge of handling fee; they will say they are in charge of transfer fees , and many more and some importers are easily irritated with all these. All these charges and total charges make it ambiguous and it irritates a lot of our importers and results in quarrel and fighting; thus, at the end, they abandon their consignments and as the struggle goes on, it becomes too high to pay. They will say TDO is not printable, servers have shut down. They use all these means to create unnecessary delay and in the end, high demurrage causing disagreement between the importers and agents”. He further said that the actions by the terminal operators is killing the economy. Thus, the only way out is for the government to put in place a regulator to check their essences.

However, Okechukwu Vincent, Secretary, Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFF), noted that abandonment of containers arise as a result of insincerity on the part of the importers. “When you go to your country of import and negotiate with the exporter, you agree on the terms of credit. When you sell, you remit the money before he sends the next bill of laden. But if you renege, the importer will not send the bill of laden and the container is abandoned in the port. They now find other ways to clear it which are always very difficult; this is the cause of abandonment.”