Oversized Sunglasses: Glam Girl Accessory

The sunglasses are getting bigger and the aim is to look more dramatic and more glamorous. American singer, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has been rocking different designers’ sunglasses at her recent music tour around the world.

One of the most eye-catchy sunglasses the international music star slayed – in was the extra large glasses which kept her fans mesmerized.

Though big screen sunglasses have been in vogue, Beyonce’s reintroducing the eyewear on stage has made the accessory more popular. The huge sunglasses have since become an accessory for ladies who love to look glamorous.

Nigerian singer Donna Adja, who is based in the United States, Donna Adja was spotted with an extra large pair of sunglasses. More so, AY comedian’s wife, Mabel Makun, rocked her huge sunglasses in a different colour.