Oversight Of Security Agencies Paramount In Devt –Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday said effective parliamentary oversight of security agencies will help to guarantee adherence to the rule of law and up – hold human rights.

Abbas said this at a two-day workshop on the development of a legislative oversight manual: security agencies as case studies, organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the speaker noted that the issue of security is paramount in their responsibilities as a legislature, as oversight ensures that these institutions fulfill their primary mandate, which is to protect citizens.

He said the balance is essential for maintaining public trust and legitimacy in government institutions. The speaker noted that the security sector is very complex and highly technical, necessitating the legislature to have requisite capacity and knowledge to effectively scrutinize the activities within the security sector and align them with national aspirations in accordance with the laws of the land.

He noted that at a time when the nation is grappling with host of intractable security challenges, the people look upon the parliament to deploy necessary legislative powers and framework to help the security agencies to overcome these challenges.

Abbas urged his colleagues and participants to acquaint themselves with the manual and utilize it in their various committee assignments, saying it is comprehensive enough to help them navigate the complexities of the security sector for a more meaningful oversight engagements.

He also asked them to keep under review the efficacy of existing oversight institutions, engage in ongoing scrutiny as well as conduct ad hoc investigations into specific activities undertaken by security services.

