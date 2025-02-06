Oversight Of Security Agencies Paramount – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday said effective parliamentary oversight of security agencies will help to guarantee adherence to the rule of law and uphold human rights.

Abbas stated this at a two-day workshop on the development of a Legislative Oversight Manual: Security Agencies as Case Studies, organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the speaker noted that the issue of security is paramount in their responsibilities as a legislature, as oversight ensures that these institutions fulfil their primary mandate, which is to protect citizens.

He said that the balance is essential for maintaining public trust and legitimacy in government institutions.

The speaker noted that the security sector is very complex and highly technical, necessitating the legislature to have the requisite capacity and knowledge to effectively scrutinize the activities within the security sector and align them with national aspirations in accordance with the laws of the land.

He noted that at a time when the nation is grappling with a host of intractable security challenges, the people look upon the parliament to deploy necessary legislative powers and framework to help the security agencies overcome these challenges.

Speaker Abbas urged his colleagues and participants to acquaint themselves with the manual and utilize it in their various committee assignments, saying it is comprehensive enough to help them navigate the complexities of the security sector for a more meaningful oversight engagement.

He also asked them to keep under review the efficacy of existing oversight institutions, engage in ongoing scrutiny as well as conduct ad hoc investigations into specific activities undertaken by security services.

Abbas said that this dual approach will ensure that potential abuses and inefficiencies are promptly identified and addressed.

Commending the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung for their support to strengthen the institutional capacity of the National Assembly to deliver on its responsibilities to the nation, the Speaker assured of their commitment to make the most use of them.

He said, “As we are all also aware, Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution empower the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the performance of any individual or body charged with executing laws enacted by this esteemed institution.

“The words of our Constitution in this respect are clear and unambiguous in subjecting everybody and institution to the control of the people’s representatives.

“By extension, this constitutional mandate therefore places upon us a significant responsibility to ensure that our security agencies operate within the framework of accountability and transparency while safeguarding the lives and properties of our citizens and protecting the territorial integrity of our nation.

“Legislators are not only engaging in debates but are also actively taking legislative actions on a variety of security-related issues. This shift underscores the importance of parliamentary involvement in ensuring that security services operate effectively and within the bounds of law.

“The oversight of security services is crucial for several reasons. First and foremost, it ensures that these institutions fulfil their primary mandate: to protect the populations they serve.

“Effective oversight mechanisms help to guarantee that security services adhere to the rule of law and uphold human rights while executing their duties. This balance is essential for maintaining public trust and legitimacy in governmental institutions”.

Share

Please follow and like us: