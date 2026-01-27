The Cinema movie of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, “Oversabi Aunty” has crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

Taking to its official Instagram page to announce the milestone, FilmOne revealed that the movie earned ₦1,017,201,953 in cinemas across West Africa.

According to the movie platform, the milestone makes Oversabi Aunty the first Nollywood directorial debut to reach ₦1 billion and the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood production of all time.

FilmOne thanked audiences across the region for their support, describing the achievement as a “full celebration” and a major win for the Nigerian film industry.

FilmOne wrote, “₦1 Billion+ at the box office. First Nollywood directorial debut to hit ₦1 Billion. 4th-highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time. West Africa, this is a full celebration!!!”

Reacting to the feat, Abraham took to Instagram to express gratitude to God, her fans and collaborators.

“My first directorial debut on the big screen. Oversabi Aunty to the world and still showing in cinemas near you.

“Thank you, God. Thank you, Toyintitans. Thank you, Nigerians. Thanks to my cast. Thanks to my crew. Thank you, FilmOne. Thank you, everyone. I’m short of words,” she wrote.

‘Oversabi Aunty,’ a 2025 Nollywood comedy directed by and starring Abraham in her directorial debut, was released in cinemas in December 2025.