Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham’s movie, “Oversabi Aunty“ has recorded a commercial milestone with over N1. 08 billion views.

Filmone Studios, who made this disclosure over the weekend said with a current gross of N1, 081, 177, 001, the film has firmly secured its place among Nollywood’s highest-grossing theatrical releases.

The milestone underscores the sustained commercial momentum of the FilmOne and Toyin Abraham creative partnership.

Recall that in 2025, Toyin Abraham film, Alakada Bad and Boujee, recorded over N500 million at the Nigerian box office, signalling strong audience pull and market confidence.

‘Oversabi Aunty’ surpassed the N1 billion mark, effectively doubling the box office scale in consecutive years.

According to the Group CEO, Filmhouse Group, Mr Kene Okwuosa, “This milestone is significant not only because Oversabi Aunty has crossed N1 billion, but because of the trajectory it confirms.

“The progression from N500 million in 2025 to N1 billion in 2026 reflects sustained audience growth, disciplined execution, and the value of long-term creative partnerships.”

He further stated that the performance of Oversabi Aunty also highlights FilmOne’s vertically integrated operating model.

Correspondingly, the Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, Ladun Awobokun, said: “What stands out is not just the milestone, but the momentum behind it.

“Growth from N500 million to N1 billion across consecutive years is the result of belief in the talent, operational discipline, and close collaboration across production and distribution. Oversabi Aunty is a strong validation of that approach.”