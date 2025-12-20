It is so nice to be back after my vacation with so much happening in the Nigerian sports scene. I was tempted to write about the ouster of Nigeria from the World Cup at the time but truth is we do not deserve to be at the World Cup because the players and the administrators did not take the qualification ticket seriously from the start.

In the first four games, Nigeria recorded three draws and a defeat. A crucial game against Zimbabwe was drawn just as the team also failed to win where they should in the series with Nigeria languishing in the fourth and fifth positions in the group of six at some point.

Against South Africa, the biggest opposition, Nigeria drew in Uyo and when it mattered most in the away tie, the Eagles again failed to win. And so, it was a miracle to have featured in the playoffs but in the end, the country lost to DR Congo in a penalty shootout after beating the dreaded Gabon 4-1.

The trending news now is the petition of the NFF to FIFA over the ineligibility of some of the DR Congo players. I don’t even want to dwell on this because it is a shame in the first place to protest under the circumstance Nigeria finds herself.

That is a brief recap on the World Cup misadventure but is a shame that despite the array of superstars in the Super Eagles, Nigeria will be missing the World Cup back-to-back.

Overall, it is important to stress that the failure is largely due to the poor attitude of the players on and off the pitch. Some of them do not demonstrate the same commitment in their clubs when they get to the national team.

Some get there to focus on social media and ‘cruise’ rather than concentrate to get the results for the team. On the flipside, the Nigeria Football Federation has displayed ineptitude in the affairs of all the national teams.

It was a shame that the Eagles cried out over unpaid bonuses during the playoffs and just a few were settled. Today, all the reviews are behind us as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is upon us.

What hope for the Eagles after losing out in the race for the Mundial ticket to be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America? Not many are aware that Nigeria with a total of 16 medals remains the most decorated country in the competition but the fact that eight of the 16 were bronze medals placed Nigeria in the 4th spot in the overall table.

Egypt with seven wins are tops, followed by Cameroon win five and Ghana with four while Nigeria is 4th with three wins. For this edition, it is difficult to predict the Super Eagles.

There were anomalies in the final list with five new players and the strange inclusion of Francis Uzoho while the domestic league was completely neglected. What a shame? The best way to evaluate any country’s standard is through the domestic league and it is sad that the NFF is yet to come up with a template to ensure that a specific number of home-based players MUST be in the national team.

Egypt produced 31 domestic league players across all teams at the AFCON 2025, South Africa has 21 while Sudan has 17. Nigeria has only one player who is a goalkeeper from Remo Stars. The backline is a serious problem without Benjamin Frederick and Ola Aina.

Who pairs Calvin Bassey is an issue with Semi Ajayi a clumsy player that could cause a penalty or let in goals? Five new players were brought in with no explanation about their pedigree.

The midfield is very flat with Wilfred Ndidi the main man but to solidify this remains the prerogative of manager Eric Chelle. The attack has Victor Osimhen as the main man but the supply is very important. And other strikers should up their game to be getting goals for Nigeria.

Overall, the host team, Atlas Lions of Morocco, is the team to beat. Everything about Morocco is on the rise. It is impressive that the Morocco won the U-20 World Cup just as the country is hosting almost every event in recent times.

Morocco are the hot favourites to lift the AFCON 2025 trophy, I strongly advise football fans in Nigeria to lower their expectations on the Super Eagles as the players themselves have to decide on what they really want.

AFCON is a key tournament with bragging rights and with just three titles in the kitty, Nigeria is still falling short, Eagles without retired William Troost-Ekong and Ahmed Musa should rise to get the job done in style.