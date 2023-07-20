Overnight Rainfall Washes Away Properties, Roads, Bridge In Kwara

Properties worth several millions of naira have been destroyed, while some roads have also been washed away, and a bridge completely collapsed following Tuesday night’s downpour in Ilorin, the Kwara State and its environ. The downpour, which has cut off some communities from the capital city of Ilorin, badly affected business owners, particularly at Yoruba road, Iloffa road, and other major markets, who had to salvage some of their wares from the gutters.

In the wake of the downpour, some roads recently repaired by the state government were rendered impassable, especially the Upper Gaa Akanbi- Onikanga- Danialu-Agbabiaka road, Ita Alamu, Kangu road, and Ita Elepa road, among others, all in Ilorin, forcing residents to find alternative routes.

One of such roads that are badly hit is the one linking the state capital with the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, through Shao community, while the major bridge on Jeeje River in Shao has also collapsed and washed away, thereby cutting off the people of Malete and environs from the capital city of Ilorin.

In a chat with journalists in Ilorin, the Jagunmolu of Shao, Chief Stephen Wole Oke, called on relevant authorities, particularly the state government and the Ministry of Works, not to treat the matter with lethargy, lamenting that lecturers and other categories of staff as well as students of the State University have been brought under serious suffering.

Chief Wole-Oke therefore urged the state government to do the needful by reconstructing the collapsed bridge as a matter of urgent priority. Also commenting, a Public Affairs Analyst and an indigene of Shao, Ambali Azeez, appealed to the state government to assist the people to restore life back to the area.