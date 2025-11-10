A once-overlooked Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has reclaimed the spotlight, earning the Baller of the Week award after a standout performance that saw him outshine Victor Osimhen.

Naija Stars Abroad, led by their Super Eagles compatriots, endured another dull outing this weekend, with some of the biggest names like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi all suffering disappointing defeats.

This collective stumble has paved the way for the towering form of a player consistently overlooked for the national team.

Onuachu earns the Baller of the Week title for his crucial goal-scoring consistency.

The Trabzonspor striker returned to scoring ways with his eighth goal of the season, a performance that saw him extend his lead over Osimhen in the Super Lig Golden Boot race to five goals.

While his team drew 1-1, his individual contribution in a title-contending side was unmatched by his peers.

The week was marked by frustration for the high-profile forwards. Osimhen endured a difficult evening as Galatasaray suffered their first loss of the season, with his crucial late goal controversially disallowed by VAR.

READ ALSO:

Similarly, Serie A-based reigning African Player of the Year, Lookman, was at the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat with Atalanta.

In the Premier League, the Fulham trio of Samuel Chukwueze, Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey all tasted defeat against Everton, showing a tough collective end to their club duties before linking up with the Super Eagles.

With so many stars suffering setbacks right before the FIFA World Cup Playoffs, Onuachu’s clinical strike secures his place as the nation’s most consistent performer this week.