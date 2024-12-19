Overloading: NIWA Warns Boat Operators, Issues Safety, Security Alert

Share

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has warned boat operators to avoid overloading beyond the approved limits.

It stressed that they must provide life jackets to passengers free of charge during their voyage to their destinations.

Also, authority has issued a safety and security alert, urging Nigerians to prioritise safety while using the country’s inland waterways during the festive season.

In a statement by its management, the authority highlighted the importance of adhering to the transportation code, 2023, which had been gazetted and will be strictly enforced to ensure safe water transportation.

It stressed the need for boat operators and passengers to strictly follow safety measures to prevent avoidable accidents. Furthermore, the authority banned the consumption of alcohol and other prohibited substances before or during boat rides.

The statement also made it mandatory for passenger manifests to be properly filled and confirmed before departure, while a compulsory safety talk must be conducted before setting sail.

Also, NIWA stressed that boat operations must not extend beyond 6:00 pm, noting that passengers were strongly advised against traveling on waterways at night.

In addition, NIWA warned against any activities that could destabilise boats while in motion and mandated all passengers to wear lifejackets while onboard.

It explained: “Assaulting or attacking NIWA officers or Water Marshals while they are performing their duties was also declared a punishable offense.

To ensure swift emergency responses, NIWA has placed its operational bases on high alert and has made emergency response lines – 07039748740 and 08059543364– available to the public. “

