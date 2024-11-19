Overland Airways Renews IOSA Certification

Share

Overland Airways, Nigeria’s longestserving domestic airline, has successfully renewed its International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification for the 5th consecutive time.

Overland Airways achieved its IOSA certification in 2015 and has subsequently renewed it in 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and again in 2024. Overland Airways was audited in eight disciplines. IOSA is the internationally recognized safety benchmark for airlines worldwide and a requirement for African Union airlines.

IOSA has over 417 airlines around the globe on the registry and has become a global standard for operational safety.

Capt. Edward Boyo, Accountable Executive and Chief Executive Officer of Overland, said: “The renewal of Overland Airways IOSA certification attests to our commitment to operate according to the best international standards.

“It is a further validation of Overland Airways’ sustained service promise, over the past 22 years of our existence, to offer our esteemed customers safe, convenient and comfortable flight services across our expanding route network.”

Overland Airways’ service offering has evolved from an all-turboprop fleet to a mixed fleet with the introduction of two brand-new Embraer E175 jets. In August 2024, in line with its strategic plan, Overland Airways commenced direct flight services between Lagos and Abuja, relieving the capacity crunch on the route.

“The rigorous audit process for IOSA certification which positions Overland Airways as one of the leading airlines on the African continent would not have been possible without the commitment of our dedicated staff.

We equally extend our appreciation to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their invaluable support,” adds Capt. Boyo.

Share

Please follow and like us: