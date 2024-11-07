Overhaul Transportation Sector, NANS Tell S’East Govs

Share

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday appealed to South East Governors to review the NANS Transportation Scheme in the various campuses in the region.

NANS South East Coordinator, ZONE F, Charles Obinna made the plea at a press conference in Awka.

According to him, the review will ease the movement of students from home to their classrooms and also provide some security for them.

He said: “Soludo is a digital governor that introduced a transport scheme.

“But some exceptions should be made for students. We are pleading with Soludo and any other governors to look at us with pity and review the transportation scheme.

