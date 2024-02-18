Overcrowding: NCoS Begs Govs, Judges to Commute Death Sentences

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has appealed to governors, and Chief Judges (CJs) of the respective states to commute death sentences of condemned inmates, who have since exhausted their appeals, and have spent 10 years and above in custody. According to the Service, the failure of the aforementioned authorities to com- mute death sentences to life imprisonment, or such other term, has not helped the Federal Government’s efforts to decongest custodial centres across the country. The National Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, an Assistant Controller of Corrections, who made the call in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, stated that a total of 77,552 inmates were being held across the 253 correctional facilities.

Umar said that since as- sumption of office sometime in February 2021, the Comptroller General, Haliru Nababa, has introduced commendable reforms, one of which is the establishment of non-custodial offices across the 774 Local Government Areas of the federation. Also, the CG has prioritised technology, surveillance, inter-agency synergy, as well as enhanced intelligence gathering, in his determination to stem the tide of security breach of holding centres. The spokesperson said: “Presently, there is a moratorium of execution of death sentences due to the outcry of human right organisations around the world.

“However, that does not mean that the practice has been abolished in Nigeria. The Nigerian Correctional Service Act in Section 12(2c) empowers to the Chief Judge to commute death sentence of those who have exhausted all legal procedures for ap- peal and spent 10 years in custody without execution. “This Act addresses the concern raised by your question and I enjoin the various authorities in the system to perform their roles dili- gently.” In a related development, the NCoS’ image-maker said emphasis were being placed on non-custodial measures such as probation, parole, community service, restorative justice, among others.

“Modern trends in global corrections and the criminal justice system are tilting towards what is known as the new penology, and that is what is referred to as community corrections. In modern times, countries and nations are paying less attention to the use of imprisonment as the sole method of punishing offender. They are divesting to supplement- ing it with non-custodial measures such as probation, parole, community service, restorative justice and others. “Luckily for Nigeria, in 2015, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act was enacted and non-custodial measures such as restorative justice were introduced.

In 2019, the Nigerian Correctional Service came to limelight and clearly established the use of non-custodial measures in Part II of the Act. “For us in the Service, we have keyed into this. We now have a directorate of non-custodial service, and we have set up non-custodial offices and posted personnel to the 774 Local Governments to supervise non-custodial sentences. “There is no doubt that non-custodial measures are the elixir we need to stamp out the trend of overcrowding in our custodial facilities. We are liaising with other stakeholders in the criminal justice system to entrench the use of non-custodial in sentencing.

“Being a new phenomenon, the non-custodial measures are taking time to shape in but we are fine-tuning the process to ensure efficiency in supervision. We are not also oblivious that implementing these measures are capital-intensive that requires funding and professional human resource to drive it. We are hoping that other stakeholders like the courts and CSOs as well as various community leaders would synergize with us to drive this process which has a potential of changing the face of criminal justice in Nigeria”, Umar said.

