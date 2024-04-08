Overcrowded Prisons Worries NCOS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is adopting multidimensional approaches to addressing overcrowding in custodial centres across the country. NCoS’s Spokesman Abubakar Umar who spoke yesterday, told journalists in Abuja, that one way to achieve this was through the construction of mega custodial facilities in the six geopolitical zones.

He said: “Presently, we are constructing 3,000-capacity mega custodial centres in four of the six geopolitical zones. “The one located in the North West zone has been inaugurated and fully functional now. In no distant time, others will come once stream. “Secondly, we are diversifying to the use of non-custodial measures, which does not require the offender to serve imprisonment; this measure is used for offenders with less serious crimes.”