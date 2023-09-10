Overcoming Storms of Life

strength, a very present help in trouble…. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early” Ps.46:1&5. Storms don’t last long, but they are real. If you want to be great in life, then you must be ready for the storms of life. Storms are vital elements of life. Storms are part of your story and testimony.

Running away from it is synonymous to running away from greatness in life. You don’t make noise at storms but rather you glide through into the fulfillment of your destiny. Do not forget that behind that inspired glory is the story. Don’t suffer for long before you remember that the Lord can help in times of storms.

The solution to that storm is not in what you can do by your own power; it is in what the Lord can do on your behalf. No doubt, storms of life are part and parcel of our redemptive package. You don’t need to commit sin to experience life’s troubles. Remember Jesus never sinned, yet storms attempted to destroy him.

The storms of life have access to anyone. Storms of life will come but overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.

How to overcome the storms of life?

Avoid fear.

Fear is a killer, most of the things we fear don’t happen. Fear produces stagnancy because it causes you to battle against ourselves. You can reshape your destiny and rewrite your story by the spirit of fear. 2Timothy 1:7 “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” You are a victim of what they fear.

The reason Job became a victim of Satan’s attack was because of fear. No matter how dedicated, righteous and holy you are, if you are afraid, you have given the devil room to attack you. Job 3:25 – For the thing which I greatly feared is come upon me, and that which I was afraid of is come unto me.

Conquer the spirit of low esteem.

“And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.” Numbers 13:33. Low self-esteem will cause you to lose boldness to confront before conquering. Without your permission, nobody can de-value you, head or tail.

You priced yourself low, that is the reason you are losing value. See yourself as God sees you and decide to turn your liability into an asset because anything God has spoken concerning you it it to your advantage and not your disadvantages.

Defeat lack of confidence.

It is a spirit and until it’s defeated you cannot shine your shine. One of the greatest effects of lack of confidence is that you start to believe that your thoughts do not matter to others. Be careful. You are valuable more than what others think about you.

Having bad feelings about yourself can lead to an increase in anxiety and depression. If you lack confidence about who you are and what you can do, you have defeated yourself without knowing.

Build up your courage.

Making bold declarations of the doings of the Lord in your past, what she is doing in your life now and what He is about doing will boost your courage. “David said moreover, The LORD that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine.

And Saul said unto David, Go, and the LORD be with thee.” 1. Sam.17:37. You can take courage because you are not facing your challenges alone. God has a plan for each one of his children, and he will fulfill that plan. We don’t have to fulfill some destiny for ourselves; God is accomplishing his work through us. And he never fails to complete his plans.

Maintain calmness.

God is not in the market making noise. Peace is needed to confront and conquer sudden storms that may arise in your journey of life. “

Prophetic Declarations

•Every strange storm making you lose important things of life, be calm and still, in Jesus name.

•Every storm against your settling down in marriage, be roasted by fire in Jesus name.

•I command the storm in your life, family and ministry, be calm and give way for your supernatural breakthrough in Jesus name.

•Let there be calmness in every battle you are facing in Jesus name.

•I decree that the storm of life will not sweep you away, in Jesus name.