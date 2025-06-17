Overcoming Career Setbacks

Share

We have all had one or more experiences dealing with setbacks – financial, social, educational, emotional, and a host of other areas of human endeavours.

Our careers may also encounter headwinds sometimes, resulting in varying degrees and levels of setbacks. However, setbacks are not inherently negative or positive; they are natural occurrences that often arise from the natural course of events and time.

It is our disposition and response to setbacks that will determine the comeback from such situations In my previous series, I high- lighted the place of self-leadership all through our career journey.

There is the need to have clarity of mind and purpose that you are creating a path, a solution, and making an impact in your path and that no matter the experience whether painful or pleasurable, you must keep it going – Don’t stop.

Always remember that you are adding value and as you evolve through your career mainstream, you are solving problems and creating solutions.

In this piece, I will be sharing some tips on how to overcome career setbacks whenever it pops up. Setbacks are always not planned. No one sets out expecting a setback on their career paths.

However, the difference between those who succumb to setbacks and those who make it a stepping stone is anticipation. So, in your career, take charge. Be in control. I often tell people that things must always happen in our career journey. Yet, you can decide to make things happen to you or happen for you.

When you are in the driver’s seat, you are in control. You determine direction and when there are obstacles on the way, you notice them early and safely maneuver by avoiding, overrunning, or making a detour from such obstructions. Build career equity. After all, it is your career and you cannot leave it to chance or the determination of your employer, association, manager, organisation, or government.

I have had conversations with some professionals in the course of coaching or mentoring, and I am often shocked at how some persons have not built career equity through self-development and learning experiences, even when they have had so many opportunities within their reach.

Investing in yourself, I highlighted in the past, is not only when you are in the classroom attending training. Every industry, sector, or organization you find yourself in, irrespective of size, is a whole marketplace and institu- tion for deep learning. Do not just draw a pay cheque from that business, organisation, trade, or industry.

Earn the most important available compensation – knowledge and experience. Keep investing in your development and growth.

When setbacks pop up, you have a toolbox to deploy and fix that downtime for a strong comeback to continue your journey, sometimes faster. Goals and action plans. These are a twin personal effectiveness skill set to build continually in our career journey.

Without goals, any road will do. However, without an action plan to actualize those goals, what you have on the drawing board is a mere wish list.

When you have clear goals and a well-structured action plan to navigate through such goals, you accumulate confidence and capacity to take on any setbacks that may surface in your career journey.

Goals, and smart ones at that, help us develop clear milestones and improve our mastery to deal with whatever is thrown our way. Career goals keep us sharp, informed, and circumspect to recognize challenges and avoid them while seizing opportunities with both hands stretched out.

Nothing does magic like a SMART and articulates short-term, medium, and long-term career goals and action plans. There are easy tools around to help you develop this.

Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy.

