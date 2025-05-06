Over-The-Counter Medication Can Raise Dementia Risk –Study

Share

Regularly taking a common hay fever remedy could substantially increase the risk of developing dementia, according to a United Kingdom-based pharmacist, Mrs Deborah Grayson.

Grayson, who is also known as Debbie Grayson, has therefore urged consumers of medicine to think twice about which drug to opt for to treat sneezes and itchy eyes.

The highly experienced pharmacist with over 28 years in the field is recognised as an expert in nutrition and pharmacology, particularly concerning drugnutrient interactions, reflux, and Proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medications.

PPI drugs significantly reduce stomach acid production. She explained this was because some versions of the hay fever drugs — called antihistamines — have been linked to an increased risk of dementia.

