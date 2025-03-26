Over-Reliance On Osimhen Dangerous For Eagles; Boniface, Others Must Step Up – Emenike

Share

Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s heavy dependence on Victor Osimhen, warning that it could be risky for the national team.

The Eagles have struggled without Osimhen, as evidenced by the fact that they did not win any of their previous 2026 World Cup qualifying matches until the return of the Galatasaray star.

His comeback in their fifth game resulted in a 2-0 victory over Rwanda, with Osimhen scoring both goals, which restored the team’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

Emenike noted that while having match-winners in the squad is important, relying solely on one star player can be harmful to the team.

He emphasized that other strikers, particularly Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, must step up to offer more attacking options. ” I would describe Osimhen as a monster on the pitch because he is a fighter. Many people see what he has accomplished or what he is currently doing and think it as easy.

However, playing for Nigeria is not easy, and scoring goals for Nigeria is also a challenge. Osimhen is truly exceptional and stands out as a different kind of player.

As for surpassing Yakini, I’m not sure about that. “However, It’s dangerous to rely only on him, this is not too good for the Super Eagles because if Osimhen is out, a lot of people will start doubting our strikers.

We have Boniface, whom I believe can still do better in the Super Eagles, but he needs a little bit of confidence to start scoring goals,” he said.

Osimhen is still one of the hottest strikers in the world and has been linked with top clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG among others.

Emenike acknowledged Osimhen’s immense talent and backed him to play for the biggest clubs in the world. “Yes, he can succeed in any of the big clubs he has been linked with because he has the necessary qualities.

He not only carried Napoli as a player to help them to the Serie A title the other time; he has continued to do that at the new club.

I believe he can succeed in any team in the world. Playing in a big team is generally easier, after all. Emenike was spotted at a sports competition where his daughter was participating.

The ex-international expressed his excitement about the event and shared his thoughts on his children’s possible involvement in Nigerian sports. Speaking with our correspondent, Emenike said he felt proud watching young athletes compete, especially with his daughter among them.

“I feel good seeing the kids coming together for this event, and it’s nice to have my daughter here as well,” he said. When asked about the potential of the young athletes, Emenike was optimistic.

“Definitely! They have the opportunity and the facilities available to them. Unlike us, when we were growing up, we didn’t have such opportunities.

It’s great that they do, so I believe some of them will grow up to be top athletes.” However, when asked if he would allow his children to represent Nigeria if they decided to pursue a career in sports, Emenike revealed he might discourage them, particularly from playing football.

“I am not someone who forces my children to take up any role, but playing football for the country could be out of it,” he stated. Regarding his daughter’s participation in the competition, the former Nigerian international revealed she was competing in a running event.

He also expressed his dedication to supporting her despite not feeling well earlier in the day. “She’s here for running. I wasn’t feeling well this morning, but I made sure to come and support her because these are the moments that she’ll remember in the future. I feel good knowing that I’m planting memories that she can cherish later.”

