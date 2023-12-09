Over One Million Nigerians Have Benefitted From Our Health Programme –SPDC

More than one million persons/ individuals from over 50 communities in Nigeria have benefitted from the flagship health intervention programme, Health-in-Motion, of The Shell Petroleum Develop- ment Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) since it was introduced in 2010 to Niger Delta communities and across Nigeria.

SPDC revealed this recently at the venue of a three-day Health-in-motion programme held for the residents of Elelenwo Community in Obio Akpor Local Government Council of Rivers State, according to a statement released yesterday by the Media Relations Manager of the company, Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

The Director and Head, Corporate Relations Department of the company, Mr. Igo Weli, said, “The Health-in-Motion programme is Shell’s health intervention programme that provides free comprehensive medical services to people where they live and work. “Health-In-Motion is a mobile community health outreach programme that takes free medical services to communities across the Niger Delta and to other parts of the country.

In the programme, we are offering health care services ranging from promotional to preventive and curative care. We hope that, by doing so, we will be able to support the Rivers State Government’s efforts at all levels to provide accessible healthcare to the people.