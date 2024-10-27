Over N5m up for grabs in Obasa Games

Share

he organisers of the maiden Obasa Games, King Sports International, have announced over N5 million in prize money across five different sports including football, table tennis, boxing, scrabble and chess.

The competition, expected to be contested among youths within the Lagos West Senatorial District will take place at three different centres, Dairy Farms Secondary School, Awwarul Secondary School, and TTC Ifako Ijaye, while the indoor sports will be hosted at the Agege Sports Complex.

While addressing journalists at the press conference at the Agege Local Government Secretariat on Friday, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Abdulganiyu Obasa, said the event was organised to give talented youth players in Agege and its environs the opportunity to showcase their talents and a pathway to local and international recognition.

He also announced the sum of N3m cash reward has been set aside for winners of the football competition, while second and third-placed teams will pocket N2m and N1m, respectively.

In the boxing and table tennis events, the winners in the male and female categories will take home N500,000 each, while the four first-runners-up will get N300,000 each and the third-place winners get N200,000 each.

Obasa also confirmed that a prize gift of N1m has been set aside for both Scrabble and chess participants.

“Sport is not only football, and that is why we decided to upscale what we are doing and our ambition, and we decided to move the competitions to Lagos-West Senatorial District and not Agege alone,” he said.

“We will be having five sports, namely football, table tennis, boxing, scrabble, and chess. We are looking to pick teams from various local governments within the Senatorial District.

“There will be a large scouting programme where scouts will be coming from various places to look for talent the same way they did last year, and this time it will be bigger. This will allow them to continue their development elsewhere.”

