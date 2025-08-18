Over N5.2bn Debt: Local Contractors Storm FCTA Gate, Demand Payment

…Wike did not award contract says Olayinka

Angry local contractors on Monday stormed the entrance gate of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demanding for the payment of N5.2 billion.

This was as the local contractors said they will continue to occupy the entrance gate until the Minister pays them.

One of the contractors, Adebola Bendon said their anger stems from the long standing debts and the refusal by the administration to pay.

According to them, the contracts that were not paid for, includes refuse evacuation, RUWASSA boreholes projects and others.

“So far, the liabilities calculated is in billions, over N5. 2 billion is owed different contractors over time.

“Some of the debts accrued from the last minister’s time before Wike came and he too has incurred some debts.”

Reacting to the demands of the contractors, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka said the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has not awarded any contract to the contractors.

Olayinka said, “No contract was awarded to any of the local contractors by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. If they have documents showing award of contracts by the Minister, they should produce them.

“In December 2023, a bill of about N10 billion was presented to the Minister as outstanding payment on jobs done by local contractors before he assumed office, they called it ‘Shopping’ or Minor Procurement.

“The same December 2023, payment of over N5 billion was approved by the Minister, and this was made immediately.”

Olayinka also stated that in January 2024, another N5 billion was paid, clearing the over N10 billion outstanding bills.

Stating the several claims, Olayinka stated that three months after, another bill of over N15 billion was presented as outstanding payment on this same Minor Procurement. Then, the Minister raised question as to who approved the contracts, because he didn’t award such contracts.

“How can you claim to have carried out jobs worth over N15 billion within three months, without the approval of the Minister? How can you accumulate over N15 billion debt on contracts within three months?” He queried.