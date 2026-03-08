Over N30trn Oil, Gas Revenue Shortfall Impedes 2025 Capital Budget Implementation In MDAs

The Federal Government has dismissed insinuations that Nigeria is experiencing fiscal collapse on account of weakening 2025 capital budget implementation across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The government attributed the glitch to the N30 trillion shortfall in projected oil and gas revenue between 2024 and 2025. While it projected N37.4 trillion in oil and gas revenue, the actual inflow was N7 trillion (19 per cent performance).

Clarifications with respect to the 2024 and 2025 capital budget implementation were provided over the weekend by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Ogho Okiti.

The document notes that had the revenue projections been realised, the Federal Government would have received roughly ₦15 trillion or more.

The glitch in revenue flow with regard to the 2024 capital budget necessitated the shifting of part of the 2024 capital expenditure to 2025, while the majority of the 2025 capital budget plans were shifted to 2026.

The report referenced past distortions before the current administration in fiscal policy, largely characterised by over N30 trillion borrowing through Ways and Means.

“What fundamentally changed under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration inherited a fiscal system burdened by structural distortions that masked the true condition of public finances. Since 2023, reforms have not been incremental — they represent a fundamental reset of Nigeria’s fiscal architecture. Two reforms define this shift: ending the illegal and excessive use of Ways and Means.

Under previous fiscal practice, deficits, including payments to contractors and debt service payments, were financed heavily through overdrafts from the Central Bank, known as Ways and Means advances.”

“Over time, these advances accumulated to approximately ₦30 trillion. They were not transparently reflected in the fiscal deficit framework. They effectively amounted to monetary financing — expanding money supply without corresponding revenue. They contributed to inflationary pressures and weakened macroeconomic credibility.”

“Under the current administration, illegal and excessive recourse to Ways and Means has been halted, the ₦30 trillion has been securitised and formally recognised within the public debt framework, and deficits are now financed through transparent borrowing instruments subject to legislative oversight,” it explained.

The report also faulted the public claim that capital projects had been abandoned.

“Capital expenditure is being under-executed, not abandoned. There is a narrative that federal capital projects are not being implemented because MDA capital releases appear low. This interpretation is incomplete.”

It said the administration prioritises debt servicing to protect sovereign creditworthiness, salaries, wages and pensions, while continuing capital implementation.

“Crucially, this was done without reverting to monetary financing. This reflects fiscal discipline under strain, not fiscal collapse.”