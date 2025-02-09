Over N20m cash prize on offer as Showtime Youths Cup debut

Share

Organisers of the maiden Showtime Youths Cup have announced a whooping sum of N20.5m in cash with the tournaments expected to feature between 20 and 32 teams while the age brackets are between 15 and 19 years.

Speaking with media, the CEO of Showtime Promotions, Prosper Marshall, said the outfit decided to give back to the community and help the youths find their feet and achieve their dream.

“This particular tournament we limited the age bracket for 15 to 19-year-olds,” he said.

“We hope to use the opportunity to scout one or two players that we can take on trial in Europe. All this will be completely free. We hope to also use that engagement to bring youths together and enable them to achieve their dreams of becoming a professional.

“Alongside this, we are also completely refurbishing a public primary school in the Makoko area in Lagos completely free which will aid students from poor backgrounds to have quality learning facilities.

“Our applications are open to registrations though we expect somewhat 30 teams. However, we will also carry on with it if we have 20 teams or 32 teams. We plan to run it similarly to the current Champions League format but with a tweak.

“This tournament is scheduled to run for two months as we are testing it out though we plan on bringing an even bigger tournament over the summer where more open age brackets will be present and larger prize money.

“We will have a few agents and videographers on each day the tournament is scheduled.”

The winner will go home with N11m while the runner-up will win N5m.

The top scorer, MVP and best goalkeeper will win N1.5m each.

Share

Please follow and like us: