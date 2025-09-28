Over N10m Up For Grabs At CDS Unity Cup Tourney

Organisers of the 4th edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Unity Basketball Championship have announced a whopping prize money of over N10 million to be shared among the winners of the tournament expected to take place in Lagos between September 30 and October 5, 2025.

The winner of the championship which will feature 12 teams across the Southwest states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states with two other teams from neighbouring Edo and Delta State is expected to go home with N2m while the 1st and 2nd runners-up are expected to win N1.5m and N1m respectively.

The 12 teams already confirmed for the six-day championship are Fountains Basketball Club, Ekiti, Hoop and Read Basketball Club, Lagos, Dordan Warriors, Lagos, Sports Nation 365 Club, Lagos, Ogun Rockets, Ondo Raiders, Osun United, Oluyole Warriors, Oyo, University of Ibadan Club, Oyo, Edo Beads, Delta Force and Police Baton, Lagos.

Speaking during a press conference to herald the tournament in Lagos on Friday, September 26, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Brig. Gen. Aliyu Abdulahi (rtd), said the organisation of the championship aligns with the CDS people-centric pillar of his leadership concept.

“The CDS mantra is ‘To Nurture a Professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that is People-Centric, Capable of Meeting its Constitutional Responsibilities in a Joint and Collaborative Environment’. This pillar leverages the participation of the populace in the overall efforts in countering security challenges as part of our Non-kinetic operations initiatives,” he said.

“The tournament will be held in two venues. These are the indoor basketball arenas of the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium, both in Surulere.

“You can rest assured that we will be having top-tier quality basketball in Lagos for this period.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is a passionate lover of sport and an ardent basketballer who has always believed in the power of sports as a unifying factor and force particularly in promoting peace.”