Over N10m Raised To Relocate Obi’s Teenage Supporter From Violent Neighbourhood

Share

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has revealed that over N10 million has been raised in just four days for Quadri Alabi, alleging that the police falsely claimed Alabi was 18 years old to prosecute him in court, even though he is only 17.

Effiong revealed this during an interview yesterday with Channels TV, where he and Alabi were both guests. Alabi was arrested and charged in connection with a violent street fight in the Amukoko area of Lagos earlier this year.

However, Magistrate Adetola Olorunfemi later freed him following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins.

Speaking, Effiong explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Amukoko Division subjected Alabi to an internal police trial, along with Inspector Odigbe Samuel and other officers.

He described their actions as part of an “evil, sinister, oppressive, and corrupt scheme” to frame a teenager for armed robbery, instigated by rogue ‘area boys.’

According to Effiong: “The boy sitting next to me, Quadri Alabi, as you know, went viral in 2023 during one of Peter Obi’s campaign tours. “He spontaneously jumped in front of the convoy, raised his hand, and the photo went viral.

“That moment changed his life. Donations were made, and he gained some popularity. “Unfortunately, with that fame came harassment. Local area boys began extorting him, saying he hadn’t ‘settled’ them.

“They even told his mother to buy a cow, cook rice, and throw a feast for the community. When she refused, the threats continued. “This is actually the second time these same individuals, with support from the Amukoko Police, targeted him.

The first time, he was quietly detained. “The second time, in January, he was returning home from work when he was arrested by area boys, specifically known as Leggy and Baba Waris, who accused him of ignoring them despite the money he had received from Peter Obi.

“They handed him over to the police, claiming he was involved in a street fight. His mother was told the same. She even confronted one of the area boys, who admitted it was about the money.

Share