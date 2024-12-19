Over A Million Youth Expected At RCCG Young Ministers’ Retreat 2024

Share

The Young Ministers’ Retreat (YMR) with the vision of raising a burning generation of giants returns with its 2024 edition. According to a statement yesterday, the theme of this year’s edition, “Floodgates,” promises an extraordinary spiritual encounter that will empower and transform the lives of 1 million young believers globally.

The statement said that from December 26th to 30th, at least a million young people are expected to gather at the Old Auditorium, Redemption City, Ogun State, Nigeria, for the interdenominational retreat, pioneered by Pastor Daniel Olawande , who serves as the Coordinator of the RCCG Youth Evangelists and the lead pastor of RCCG’s The Envoys at Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Ikeja Lagos and Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“YMR 2024 invites believers into a space where fasting, prayer, worship, life-changing teachings and instructions converge to prepare end-time soldiers for God’s Kingdom agenda.

“Floodgates’ is more than a theme—it’s a prophetic declaration of an unparalleled outpouring of blessings, revival, and breakthroughs.

“Since its inception in 2017, YMR has transformed over a million lives through God’s manifest presence, drawing participants into deeper intimacy with the Holy Spirit.

This is not a conference; it is a retreat—an encounter where barriers are broken, destinies are ignited, and believers are equipped to take territories for Christ,” the statement added.

Highlights of YMR 2024 include Powerful teachings: Insightful sessions by anointed speakers, including the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, who will bring a generational blessing to the retreat.

