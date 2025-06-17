Over 90,000 Enroll In Abia State Health Insurance Scheme

Share

No fewer than 91,227 individuals have enrolled in the Abia State Social Health Insurance Scheme, which was launched two months ago by the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a media briefing in Umuahia.

He noted that the large number of enrollees has encouraged the State Executive Council to approve the extension of the scheme to the informal sector, a move that will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Prince Kanu also announced that a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has commenced operations at the State Diagnostic Centre in Umuahia. He said the unit, which is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, would enhance emergency medical response and support specialized surgical procedures in the state.

He further confirmed that there are currently no reported cases of mpox, diphtheria, cholera, or Lassa fever in Abia State.

The commissioner said the government has commenced the commissioning of the 200 primary healthcare centres under its Project Ekwueme initiative. Three have already been inaugurated, while the fourth will be commissioned this Friday in Ngwu, Bende Local Government Area.

In the housing sector, Prince Kanu revealed that the state is preparing for the groundbreaking of four new housing projects across different parts of the state. These include the Valley View Estate, Mgbarakuma Housing Estate, Mbaisii Housing Estate, and Obehie Housing Estate.

He added that work is also ongoing on four additional estates under the second phase of the housing initiative, although they are not yet ready for groundbreaking.

