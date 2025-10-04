Over 900 Persons Receive Free Treatment At A’Ibom Community Outreach

No fewer than 900 persons, including aged men and women, received free medical treatment for various ailments in the Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The health program was organised by Seadove General Surveillance Company Limited, an indigenous engineering and security solutions company, in partnership with the Voice of Community and Environmental Rights Initiative, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to communities.

Speaking with our correspondent at Abat Primary Health Centre, venue of the intervention, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Kufre Abasi, a 60-year-old farmer, described the programme as lifesaving.

He expressed the hope that his high blood pressure condition, which has been tormenting him for over five years, will receive adequate attention.

”This program for me is a lifesaver for most people. I have been battling with high blood pressure for a period of five years now, and no money for proper medical attention.” Abasi said.

Another patient, Mrs Mary Udom, expressed delight at the medical education received during the program, saying she is now more knowledgeable on how to prevent diseases

The company’s Executive Director, Business Development and Strategy, Mr Godwin Ekpo, had earlier, while fielding questions from newsmen after a brief opening ceremony, said, “We hold a big responsibility to the communities where we operate and maintain an active Corporate Social Responsibility program that delivers real impact.

“Our target for this program is 900 people; we want to attend to 300 people every day of the program. From the screening today, we will know the number of surgeries, but our target is 40 minor surgeries during the outreach.” Ekpo said

He described the turnout for the first day as overwhelming, adding that during the program, community education, medical examination, laboratory screening, treatment, eye care and surgeries would be carried out.

The turnout today, which is the first day, has been very overwhelming. We have a large crowd of Community members who have come from far and near from the five local governments of Onna, Eket, Eastern Obolo, Ibeno, and Mkpat-Enin, covering about 38 communities.

The Chairman of Onna LGA, Mr Kufre Umoren, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mrs Mfon Jeremiah, appreciated the company for the initiative, which he noted was in line with the ARISE agenda of the governor, Umo Eno.

While pledging cooperation and security, the chairman called on the people to come out and patronise the program

In his remarks, the village head of Ikot Ntuen community, Ette Idung, Ubong Ekanem, lauded the initiative and called on other companies operating in the community to emulate the Seadove company.