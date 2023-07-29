Over 90% Of People Living With Hepatitis In Africa –WHO

Over 90 percent of people living with hepatitis in Africa do not receive the care they need, resulting in progressive advanced liver disease, devastating financial burden, emotional distress and stigma.

In a message to mark the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said testing and treatment, as a health approach, remains the most neglected aspect of the hepatitis response.

The 2023 World Hepatitis Day is celebrated annually on July 28. The theme for this year’s World Hepatitis Day, ‘One Life, One Liver’ seeks to emphasise the link between viral hepatitis infection and liver inflammation—that is, liver injury and damage— and the broader issues of liver health and primary health care.

Infection with the hepatitis B virus is preventable by vaccination, while doctors can now successfully treat hepatitis C, caused by the hepatitis C virus, with antiviral drugs. Hepatitis causes the breakdown of the liver’s normal structure, which prevents the liver from working correctly.

More than 91 million Africans are living with hepatitis. In 2019, an estimated 1.2 million new hepatitis infections and 125 000 hepatitis-related deaths occurred in the African Region. Deaths occur mostly among the young and productive segments of the population.

Hepatitis B is commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery. Hepatitis B is also spread through contact with blood or other body fluids during sex with an infected partner, unsafe injections, or exposures to sharp instruments.

Hepatitis C is spread through contact with the blood of an infected person by unscreened blood transfusions, sharing needles, and unsafe sexual practices that lead to direct exposure to blood.