Over 90% Of People Living With Hepatitis In Africa Don’t Get Care – WHO

Over 90 per cent of people living with hepatitis in Africa do not receive the necessary care they need, resulting to progressive advanced liver disease, devastating financial burden, emotional distress and stigma.

In a message to mark the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said testing and treatment, as a health approach, remains the most neglected aspect of the hepatitis response.

The 2023 World Hepatitis Day is celebrated annually on July 28.

The theme for this year’s World Hepatitis Day, ‘One Life, One Liver’ seeks to emphasise the link between viral hepatitis infection and liver inflammation—that is, liver injury and damage—and the broader issues of liver health and primary health care.

Infection with the hepatitis B virus is preventable by vaccination, while doctors can now successfully treat hepatitis C, caused by the hepatitis C virus, with antiviral drugs.

Hepatitis causes the breakdown of the liver’s normal structure, which prevents the liver from working correctly.

More than 91 million Africans are living with hepatitis. In 2019, an estimated 1.2 million new hepatitis infections and 125 000 hepatitis-related deaths occurred in the African Region. Deaths occur mostly among the young and productive segments of the population.

Hepatitis B is commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery. Hepatitis B is also spread through contact with blood or other body fluids during sex with an infected partner, unsafe injections, or exposures to sharp instruments.

Hepatitis C is spread through contact with the blood of an infected person by unscreened blood transfusions, sharing needles, and unsafe sexual practices that lead to direct exposure to blood.

Moeti said, “WHO’s global hepatitis strategy, endorsed by all WHO Member States, and the Framework for an Integrated Multi Sectoral Response to tuberculosis (TB), HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and hepatitis in the WHO African Region aims to reduce new infections by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent by 2030.

According to her, the WHO supports regional and national efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030 by providing clear guidance for decentralised and simplified person-centered prevention, testing and treatment of viral hepatitis, including eliminating hepatitis B through birth dose vaccination (the day of birth or the day after).

The WHO Regional Director for Africa said, “A lot still needs to be done to reduce hepatitis-related deaths and infections. Despite the availability of diagnostic tools and effective treatment,” Moeti added.