Over 90% Of Our Vehicle Fleet Now Runs On CNG – SEEPCO

Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Ltd. (SEEPCO) has announced that over 90 percent of its heavy and light vehicle fleet now runs on compressed natural gas (CNG), marking a major milestone in its green energy transition initiative.

In a statement on Sunday, the General Manager of Human Resources and Industrial Relations at SEEPCO, Dr. Chris Offokansi, said the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Offokansi noted that SEEPCO, one of Africa’s fastest-growing exploration and production companies, has significantly reduced routine gas flaring by converting waste gas into usable energy.

He added that the company’s eco-friendly marine operations have also been upgraded, with its major fleet of operational barges converted to double-hull structures, offering enhanced protection for rivers and aquatic ecosystems.

According to him, “Sterling Oil’s broader sustainability initiatives include the deployment of state-of-the-art recycling machines across its sites, each capable of processing 100 kilograms of waste per hour.

“Our afforestation programme targets the planting of 10,000 trees annually, supported by a green infrastructure network covering over 1,000 square metres, nurturing more than 25,000 seedlings. Additional greenhouses are under construction.”

Offokansi further explained that SEEPCO’s reforestation teams work round the clock, focusing on native tree species to ensure an impressive 60–80 percent tree survival rate, a rare feat in large-scale tree planting projects.

“At Sterling Oil, we believe true success is measured by the positive impact we have on the world around us. Our commitment goes beyond compliance, it’s about shaping a better, safer future. We align our progress with sustainability at every level and take pride in the steps we’ve taken to reduce our environmental footprint,” he said.

SEEPCO’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives recently earned the company the Sustainability Company of the Year Award from the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) during its Annual Conference in Lagos.

The statement noted that this year’s NAEC awards celebrated leading players in Nigeria’s energy industry, including Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Seplat Energy, Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, Falcon Corporation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Oando Plc, and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

“These organisations were honoured for their outstanding contributions to advancing Nigeria’s energy sector through innovation, sustainability, and responsible operations,” it said.

The Chairman of NAEC, Mr. Ugo Amadi, in his opening remarks, said:

“The introduction of this awards segment marks a new chapter in the history of our annual conference. It celebrates excellence and recognises organisations driving positive change within Nigeria’s energy landscape. By highlighting these achievements, NAEC aims to inspire greater commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership across the sector.”

The event featured discussions by energy experts who examined Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape and the need for climate-resilient, data-driven strategies across industries.

A major highlight of the conference was the launch of a sustainability partnership between SEEPCO and NAEC, aimed at promoting sustainability awareness, responsible energy practices, and capacity building within the media and energy sectors.

“Through this collaboration, both organisations reaffirm their shared commitment to putting lasting smiles on faces and transforming lives across the communities where they operate,” the statement added.

“This award serves as a reminder that our journey is ongoing. Together with our stakeholders, colleagues, industry partners, and government, we will continue to drive innovation and sustainability, ensuring a better, greener future for generations to come.”