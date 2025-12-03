The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that roughly 9.891 million Nigerians have pre-registered online in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at the conclusion of its first phase.

The Commission, which made this known in a press statement issued by its Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, said that of this total, 2,572,054 Nigerians have successfully completed their registration, both physically and online.

Eta-Messi added that the first phase of the exercise will close on December 10, 2025, with the voters’ register set to be displayed for claims and objections from December 15 to 21. The second phase of the CVR is scheduled to commence on January 15, 2026.

The statement reads, “Nigerians may recall that the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise commenced with online pre-registration on 18th August 2025, followed by in-person registration on 25th August 2025 across the 774 Local Government Areas, all State Offices, and the FCT.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that the first quarter of this exercise will formally close on Tuesday, 10th December 2025.

“In line with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission will commence the Display of the Register of Voters for Claims and Objections from 15th to 21st December 2025. The display will take place at the Local Government Offices, where the exercise took place.

“The Commission urges all eligible citizens, especially those who registered, transferred, or updated their information during this phase, to use this statutory window to verify their details, report inaccuracies, and draw attention to ineligible or deceased persons on the register.

“Public participation in this process is essential to safeguarding the integrity of the Register of Voters.

“As part of its weekly update, the Commission reports that at the end of the 13th week of the exercise, a total of 9,891,801 online pre-registrations have been received nationwide. Of this total, 2,572,054 registrations have been fully completed, including 1,503,832 online completions and 1,068,222 physical registrations as of November 28, 2025.

“The Commission also wishes to remind the public that the CVR exercise in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remains suspended due to electoral activities in both locations. New dates for the resumption of the exercise in both locations will be communicated in due course.

“In line with the earlier released timelines for the CVR exercise, the 2nd phase of the exercise will resume on January 5th, 2026.

“INEC reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a credible, inclusive, and transparent Register of Voters, and counts on the continued cooperation of Nigerians as we work together to strengthen our democracy”.