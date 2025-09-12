Over 8,500 Pensioners Receive Gratuity From Oyo Gov

The Oyo State Government has announced its six-year settlement of over 8,545 pensioners, New Telegraph reports.

Salih Adelabu, the state’s Commissioner for Establishments and Training, made this revelation during a live appearance at a Television Station in Ibadan, On Friday.

Salibu explained that the feat was made attainable through the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, who increased the monthly gratuity payment from N100 million to N1 billion.

According to him, the development brought an acceleration of outstanding gratuities clearance, to ensure that retired residents receive their entitlements quickly.

Salibu said, “The implementation of ₦80,000 minimum wage positively impacted pensioners’ benefits. The recomputation exercises carried out for those who retired as recently as July last year up till present ensured fair and improved payments, thereby easing the lives of retirees.

“A total of 1,906 pensioners have so far received their full gratuities this year. Between May and August alone, about 1,500 retirees, particularly those whose gratuities were between N1million and – M3.5million were successfully settled. So, over 8,545 pensioners have received their gratuities within the last six years”

On this note, he assured pensioners that Governor Makinde was committed to their healthy well-being, stating that his administration is insistent on clearing all outstanding gratuities before the tenure ends.

“The Governor has assured us that no backlog will be left behind. The welfare of our pensioners remains a top priority of this government,”