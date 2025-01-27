Over 850 Participants To Meet In Maiduguri For 5th Lake Chad Gov’s Forum

Share

…To discuss regional stability peace sustainable development

Over 850 participants across Chad Niger Republic, Cameroon and Nigeria are expected to converge in Maiduguri, the Borno State, capital for the Lake Chad Governor’s Forum meeting to discuss regional stability, sustainable development, peace and security.

Addressing a pre-press briefing held at the Indimi Hall, University of Maiduguri, on Monday, the Chairman of the local organizing committee, Secretary to the Government Of Yobe State, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wakil said the event which has already commenced with the site meeting of the traditional rulers is hosted by Yobe state and supported by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Wakil said, “A comprehensive communication strategy has been put in place to ensure timely and effective discriminated of information to the public and stakeholders and a media centre has been established at the venue to support the simple operation of overeducated journalists a regular media briefing and press releases will be conducted throughout the forum meeting”

“So far over 850 participants have registered for the event, we are expecting that over 1000 participants will grace the occasion. Accommodation and security arrangements have been put in place, clinics have been provided support by the University of Maiduguri, as well as ambulances”, Wakil said.

He said, “Security operatives have also been deployed to the various hotels and accommodations, airports and along the Maiduguri Damaturu road and Baki to Maiduguri roads for the safety and security of the participants coming by road.”.

The Chairman LOC said the traditional rulers meeting, the Governor’s Forum meeting and the extended meeting on days 1, 2 and 3 respectively, adding that the meeting will also attract members of donor agencies, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

“Cultural events a dinner and Gala night will be held, participation will be strictly by invitation on Thursday at Government House Maiduguri, this exclusive event achievement and showcase the regional diversity within the Lake Chad region”, he Saud.

