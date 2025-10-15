Over 84% Of Ships Evade Inspections In Nigeria, Others

The Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for the West and Central African Region (Abuja MoU) has said that out of 20,499 ships that called in 2024 in Nigeria and other countries in Gulf of Guinea, 17, 245 vessels or 84.4 per cent were not inspected.

It noted that only 15.6 per 3,204 inspections were carried out, with an inspection rate of 15.6 per cent were inspected. The Secretary General of the Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren, who disclosed this in Conakry, Republic of Guinea, at the 15th Port State Control Committee Meeting, themed: “Strengthening Port State Control Enforcement:

The Vital Role of Policymakers in Unlocking the Full Potential of the Blue Economy,” explained that while this is commendable, it should be considered as the minimum because if the coasts, the ports, and the people are to be protected, the bar must be raised.

He urged every member state to make the conduct of inspections and upload of reports into Abuja MoU Information System (AMIS), a non-negotiable priority, noting that substandard ships were escaping inspection due to corruption or neglect. Also, he advised delegates at the meeting that going forward, they must not be ignorant of the new maritime frontier such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, cyberresilience, and seafarer-centred policies.

The secretary general encouraged members of the committee to prepared for MASS vessels, remote Inspections and ready to move up the ladder to be among the top quartile MOU in the world.

Umoren reiterated that strengthening PSC enforcement was pivotal to unlocking the vast potential of the Blue Economy in West and Central Africa, stressing that effective PSC ensures safer, cleaner, and more efficient maritime operations, protecting our marine environment, while boosting trade competitiveness.

However, the secretary general said that this could only be achieved through strong policy leadership. Umoren explained: “The integrity and reliability of our system depend on the conduct of inspections, as masters of inspected vessels, PSCOs within and outside our region and other stakeholders rely on it.

Let us remember that every decision we take, every inspection we record, has a ripple effect far beyond our shores. “We must, through our mandate, protect and support seafarers, as they are one of the lifeblood of trade and essential workers who ensure that food, clothing and other items reach our homes.

The year 2024 was a year of both turbulence and transformation, just as the world was bouncing back from the onslaught of COVID-19. The only good thing that came out of COVID was the designation of seafarers as essential / key workers.

“Our trainings were not just technical exercises; they instilled the need for integrity, professionalism and accountability during PSC inspection, the need to protect seafarers and the proper conduct of PSC inspection, to ensure no substandard ship escapes inspection due to corruption or neglect.

We take capacity building / capacity development very seriously and thus have signed an MOU with maritime training institutions (MTIS) to ensure that trainings on PSC is conducted in our region. “Policy makers must provide the legal, institutional, and financial frameworks that empower inspectors, enhance regional cooperation, and ensure compliance with international standards.

By prioritising PSC enforcement, we secure not only our waters but also sustainable economic growth, maritime safety, and prosperity for our region’s present and future generations.” Umoren recalled that West and Central African Region Ports State Control once again confronted the human element of maritime labour challenges, where over 3,000 seafarers were abandoned on ships around the world.

According to him, while IMO stands strongly and united against crimes, it has noted that seafarers have also been so badly treated leading to the adoption of a new guideline; ‘guidelines on fair treatment of seafarers detained in connection with alleged crimes.’

The secretary-general emphasised that in 2024, member states witnessed heightened geopolitical tensions, with shadow fleets disabling AIS and slipping through international monitoring systems, threatening safety and transparency.