Over 8,000 Nigerian Women Die Annually From Cervical Cancer –NIMR

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has revealed that no fewer than 8,030 Nigerian women die annually from cervical cancer, while about 12,045 new cases of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection are recorded each year in the country. The institute described the statistics as alarming and a major public health concern, warning that cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among Nigerian women.

This was disclosed on Monday during the February edition of NIMR’s monthly Media Chat, a platform designed to keep the public informed about the Institute’s ongoing medical research activities and emerging public health issues. NIMR, which stressed the pivotal place of research in determining diseases’ prevalence and risk level, appealed to the Nigerian government for adequate funding as most of the funding interventions to the institute are from foreign donors and organisations.

In his presentation, Human Papillomavirus Molecular Detection and Genotyping Studies February 2026, Dr Chika Onwuamah, a Deputy-Director (Research) and Head of the Central Research Laboratory NIMR, expressed worry over the alarming HPV infection rates among Nigerian women.

He said a survey conducted across the six geo-political zones of the country revealed a 34 per cent infection rate with 27 per cent due to high risk of HPV strains. Addressing journalists during his presentation, he noted that persistent HPV infection with high-risk HPV types is the cause of cervical cancer, which is associated with cancers of the vulva, vagina, mouth/throat, penis and anus.

According to Onwuamah, the risk analysis indicated that women who consume alcohol or smoke were at higher risk of HPV infection, while combined behaviour further increased susceptibility. This is as he added that pregnant women and female commercial sex workers also exhibited elevated infection rates, reinforcing the role of sexual activity and lifestyle factor in HPV transmission.

“In 2019, HPV caused an estimated 620,000 cancer cases in women and 70,000 cancer cases in men,” he added, saying Prophylactic vaccination against HPV can prevent these cancers, while HPV screening and treatment of pre-cancer lesions are effective ways to prevent cervical cancer. Stating why the rates of death and infection are on the rise, he attributed late presentation for medical tests, none vaccination, screening, and lack of awareness of HPV by most women are the major reasons.

The Deputy Director Research, who highlighted the need for stronger vaccination and awareness campaigns, recalled that findings suggest HPV as a critical public health challenge, particularly in light of low vaccination uptake, as only 27 per cent of women knew HPV could be prevented with vaccines, and a mere six per cent had received vaccination.

Onwuamah, who explained that there is the need for awareness, and lamented that young women are not taking the vaccines despite availability of these vaccines, said there are vaccines in the country that clear about 80 to 90 per cent of HPV infection. While adding that persistence of the HPV in women places them at high risk of cervical cancer, urged the government to vaccinate our young girls, and parents should, as a matter of urgent need, present their female children between nine and 14 years old for vaccination, while women who are above vaccination should go for screening for cervical cancer.

Therefore, he postulated that engaging in these lifestyles may increase risky sexual practices while intoxicated or high, leading to higher HPV infection rates, stressing that “women indulging in these lifestyles could be targets for risk reduction programmes, especially current and heavy consumers of strong alcoholic drinks.”

He added: “HPV infection was highest among pregnant women and female commercial sex workers, reaffirming that being sexually active, especially with multiple partners, is a risk factor for HPV infection. “Interventions that improve awareness and prevention would be impactful. Such interventions could also target HIV-positive women and women who smoke and frequently drink alcohol, who are prone to HPV infection.”