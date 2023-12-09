Over 80 Players for 2023 Ikoyi Club/Rainoil Tennis Grand Slam

More than 80 players are expected to take part in the 2023 edition of Rainoil sponsored Ikoyi Club Tennis Grand Slam. Speaking during a press conference to herald the Grand Slam at the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club 1938, the chairman of the section, Akeem Mustafa, expressed his appreciation to the sponsor, Rainoil Limited for their continuous support for tennis in Nigeria and at the club while also announcing that the GMD of the indigenous oil and gas industry player, Gabriel Ogbechie, would be taking part in the Men’s single A.

“This tennis Grand Slam has been consistently sponsored by Rainoil, and it promises to be fun-filled with exciting prizes and trophies for the participants,” the chairman said. “Despite the competition in the Grand slam, the objective is for fitness and bonding amongst members to also promote a healthy balanced lifestyle.”

The Grand Slam which started on Thursday, December 7, will feature players competing in six different events; five individuals and one team event. The individual events are Single A and B, ladies, Veterans (60-69), Super Veterans (70 and above) with eight different teams named after all Rainoil products taking part in the team event.

According to the Games Captain, Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Azu Okonkwo, the competition will run from December 7, to Saturday, December 16, with games taking place in the evening. In his own remark, the GMD, represented by the Group Head Branding, Foluwasho Adeyemi, said tennis is the organisation baby and they are not just doing it for just CSR sake, but to develop the game in Nigeria.

The GMD said: “We are very excited to be part of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Grand Slam, we are looking forward to a time whereby the game of tennis will be talked about all over the country.” Over N5m would be shared as prize money across all the participants with the final taking place across all categories on Saturday, December 16.