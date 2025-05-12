Over 80 Army Captains To Sit For 2025 Promotion Exam

Share

A total of 86 Nigerian Army captains will be sitting for the 2025 Written Promotion Examinqtion in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long examination will run from May 12 through May 16 and is being hosted by the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST).

Speaking at the opening session on Sunday in Benin, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and President of the examination saluted the candidates for reaching this pivotal point in their careers.

He described the examination as a major stepping stone to higher responsibilities and called for professionalism, discipline and zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

