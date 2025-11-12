Over 8 High Commissioners Indicated Interest To Attend Our Convention – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said over eight high commissioners have indicated interest in attending its National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, this weekend.

The party, in a statement on its verified WhatsApp platform, added that this high-level diplomatic engagement “highlights the convention’s importance not only for the party’s internal leadership renewal but also as a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to transparent electoral processes.”

Though two High Courts in Abuja have stopped the convention, a court in Ibadan, Oyo State, extended the interim order granted PDP to hold the convention till this Friday.

The party had stated that it would go ahead with the convention and urged members of the public to disregard any information to the contrary.

According to the PDP, the November 15 convention will “showcase Nigeria’s vibrant democracy on a global stage, underscoring the PDP’s role as a beacon of unity and progress.

“As the clock ticks down to the convention, the iconic venue in Ibadan is undergoing meticulous preparations to ensure a seamless and secure experience.”