Over 7m Tramadol Pills, 76,273kg Colorado, Skunk Seized In Delta, Imo, Adamawa Raids

In series of intelligenceled operations across the country, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered over 7.6 million pills of tramadol and a total of 76,273.4 kilograms of different strains of cannabis including Colorado, Loud and Skunk with several members of drug trafficking organisations linked to the seizures arrested.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, out of the total opioids seized during the raids, not less than 3,874,000 pills of tramadol 225mg and 100mg, and others as well as 252.2litres of codeine syrup were recovered from a warehouse at Oko market, Asaba, Delta State on Saturday, December 6, while no fewer than 1.2 million tablets of tramadol 225mg were seized from a suspect Kelechi Nwakocha, 35, on Wednesday, December 3, when NDLEA operatives on patrol at Orogwe, along Onitsha- Owerri road Imo State, intercepted his vehicle conveying the consignment which was loaded at Aba, Abia State, heading to Onitsha, Anambra State.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA officers on Monday, December 1, intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus marked MGU 554 XB along Maraba-Mubi coming from Jos, Plateau State going to Mubi with a total of 1,577,112 capsules of tramadol and exol-5 tablets, all concealed inside jumbo bags mixed with new rubber sandals and slippers.

Two suspects: Kabiru Buba, 25, and Hamza Abubakar, 32, were arrested in connection with the seizure. Similarly, another suspect, Mudansir Rabiu, 27, was nabbed along ZariaKano road, Kano State with 197,000 pills of exol-5.