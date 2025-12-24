Over 77% Of Measles Cases In Nigeria More Visible With Unvaccinated Children –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday said more than 77 per cent of the confirmed measles cases recorded in the country in 2025 involved children who had not received any dose of the measles vaccine.

The NCDC disclosed this in its Measles Situation Report for November 2025, noting that of the 19,213 confirmed cases reported between January and November, about 14,801 were among “zero-dose” children.

According to the report, children aged 9 to 59 months accounted for nearly half (48.9 per cent) of all confirmed cases, underscoring persistent gaps in routine immunisation coverage.

The agency said Nigeria recorded 26,866 suspected measles cases during the period under review, with 153 deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 0.8 per cent.

It added that the burden of the disease was disproportionately higher in the northern part of the country, which accounted for over 80 per cent of confirmed cases, with Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi states recording the highest numbers.

“In November 2025 alone, 71 suspected cases were reported across 20 states, with only one confirmed case and no deaths,” the report stated. The NCDC noted that measles outbreaks had been largely contained nationwide, as 187 local government areas (LGAs) across 27 states had ended their outbreaks by the end of November.