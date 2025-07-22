Over 730 Convicted For Terrorism-Related Crimes –FG

The Federal Government has revealed that over 730 individuals have been convicted for terrorism-related offences, as part of its intensified efforts to combat terrorism financing and dismantle illicit financial networks.

The National Coordinator, National Counter-terrorism Centre, Maj-Gen Adamu Laka, disclosed this at the onsite meeting of the Financial Action Task Force yesterday in Abuja.

He said more than 90 of the convictions were secured with direct support from the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, underscoring the success of inter-agency collaboration in tracking and disrupting financial networks that support terrorist groups.

His words: “Disrupting the financial lifelines of terrorist organisations is central to our national counterterrorism strategy.

“We remain firmly committed to this cause and deeply value our ongoing partnership with both domestic and international stakeholders, including the US Department of Treasury.

“Our ability to prosecute over 730 terrorism-linked cases is a testament to the effectiveness of our coordinated national approach. More than 90 convictions were secured with support from NFIU. ”

He praised the collaborative efforts between the NFIU and other relevant agencies, which he said had significantly reduced the inflow of illicit funds into terror operations across the country.

The NCTC coordinator also commended the Joint Standard Investigation Committee on Terrorism Financing, describing its work as pivotal to enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to investigate and prosecute complex financial crimes.

The simulation exercise, according to Laka, was designed to evaluate Nigeria’s institutional preparedness and align strategies ahead of the FATF evaluation, which will determine whether Nigeria exits the organisation’s Grey List.

“The strength of our collective preparation will determine the success of the upcoming FATF visit and, ultimately, Nigeria’s removal from the FATF Grey List,” he added.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Hajiya Hafsat Bakari, said that impressive progress has been made towards completing all 19 action items on their action plans through collective national effort.

Bakari said the on-site exercise was an opportunity for them to demonstrate the progress made and the enduring commitment to an effective national FATF framework.