Over 70m Children In High-Risk Areas Vaccinated Against Poliovirus In Nigeria – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday reported that no fewer than 70 million children in Nigeria and other African countries in high risk areas have been vaccinated against poliovirus since the beginning of this year.

This feat, the organization said has been successfully achieved in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi, Benue State to mark this year’s World Polio Day.

Dr. Moeti said that WHO has recorded huge milestones in the fight against the virus in Africa which he said “has now gone a full year without detecting circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1).

“In Southern Africa, we marked the closure of the imported wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) outbreak that was declared in 2022. The swift and coordinated efforts of Malawi, Mozambique, and neighboring countries Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also inspire optimism.

These achievements highlight the strength of joint action, the resilience of our communities, and the unwavering dedication of frontline health workers.

“Data equally bear out these results. When comparing them from 2023 and 2024 (as of 31 August for each year), cVDPV1 detections have decreased by 96%, while cVDPV2 detections have dropped by 65% in the African Region.

It is important to recognize that the countries in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel have also united to tackle a new and pressing challenge: the continued transmission of circulating variant polio type 2 (cVDPV2).

Despite substantial efforts, the virus persists in these regions, fueled by factors like insecurity, limited access to healthcare, and high levels of population movement.

In 2024 alone, 134 polio type 2 detections (both in the environment and in affected people, as of September 5th) have been reported jointly in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.

“Strong political commitment is crucial to the fight against polio. Acknowledging the urgent need for renewed collaboration, especially along borders, government leaders, WHO, UNICEF, and other partners joined forces in July and August 2024 to develop a coordination plan aimed at eradicating variant poliovirus in the above countries.

As a result, nearly 70 million children in high-risk areas in those countries have been vaccinated since the beginning of the year”.

The WHO’s Regional Director, who stressed the need for

vigilance as a measure to further curb the spread of the virus, advocated the need to enhance surveillance, especially in underserved areas, and suggested the import of scaling up high-quality vaccination campaigns, enhanced community engagement especially in areas affected by insecurity or social mistrust.

He said the ongoing trainings across Africa, especially in South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Kenya, is another significant step forward in a bid to eradication the virus.

Dr. Moeti, implored relevant agencies of government at all levels to remain vigilant through robust surveillance systems, respond rapidly with high quality vaccination campaigns, improve routine immunization coverage, and ensure that the polio programmes infrastructure continues to benefit other public health priorities.

He further called on all governments, partners, and communities to recommit to the cause, and “Honour the sacrifices and dedication of the health workers, community leaders, and families who make the progress successful, adding that with sustained momentum, strong leadership, and global solidarity, a polio-free future is assured.

