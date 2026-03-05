Over 70 Years Jinx Broken As Otti Inaugurates Omenuko Bridge, Ozu Abam-Arochukwu Road

Background

The adage, no easy or short route to Aro is as old as Igbo language. The saying refers to how tortuous and emerging sapping the journey to Arochukwu, the Igbo boundary community, Okeigbo, could be. A challenging situation was therefore prover- bially likened to the difficulty of travelling to Arochukwu. As long as the situation re- mained true of Arochukwu – access difficulty – the proverb subsisted.

Access to Arochukwu true to the proverb, was quite tortuous, enervating and dangerous. Roads leading to the community appeared jinxed. From Ohafia; the Ohafia -Arochukwu Road, which the federal government awarded contract for its reconstruction dragged interminably administration after another until the people accepted the situation as God ordained fate.

Failed attempts at road construction

The award for the construc- tion of Abam – Arochukwu Road was first attracted by a prominent son of Abam, late Honour- able Chief Smart Ndem Okpi, alongside the Abam electricity project. It was awarded in the 1980s during the administration of General Ike Nwachukwu, then military Governor of old Imo State. But the road could not be completed to Arochukwu.

It terminated at the Ndi Okereke River, where the excavating equipment sank in the deep marsh of the river after constructing the bridge. The bridge was yet to be filled with earth and made the same level with the road when the accident occurred. It remained hanging and could not be used, ultimately hindering access to Arochukwu as alternative to the Ohafia axis, which had also become terrible. Since then, efforts made by several administrations to complete the road project could not materialise.

Fast forward to democratic dispensation. The administration of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, like his predecessors, failed to complete the road in spite of repeated promises. Ikpeazu in particular, tried but ended up only completing the Ndi Oker- eke River bridge. The result is that Arochukwu remained a local government area, where one of the component parts, Abam, must go through another local government area, Ohafia, to ac- cess the council headquarters.

In spite of the revenue yield- ing rubber estate at Nd’Oji Abam, successive administrations failed to rehabilitate and complete the road. In the intervening years, the portion already completed had deteriorated making access to Nd’Oji and Nd’Okereke a Herculean ask. This development was made worse by the heavy-duty vehicles that came to evacuate rubber la- tex and timber in the area.

Political intrigues

The political squabble between Senator Mao Ohubunwa and Honourable Uko Nkole did not help matters. While Ohubunwa claimed to have attracted the construction of the Omenuko Bridge, Nkole, whose house is adjacent the bridge, insisted he must take the credit for attracting the bridge.

At the end, the bridge was left undone. Interestingly, both men were of the same political party, the PDP. Both are from Arochukwu LGA. Nkole, who is from Ozu Abam, was the member representing Arochukwu Ohafia Federal Constituency while Ohubunwa, from Atani Arochukwu, was the Abia North Senator.

Otti delivers on the road/bridge

History has finally been made with the delivery and commis- sioning of the Abam -Arochuk- wu Road by Governor Alex Otti, who by this singular act has rewritten the age-long proverb. Now there is, not only easy road to Aro, but short and smooth. The two projects commissioned by Otti – the Ozu Abam – Arochukwu Road and the Omenuko Bridge – are both significant and iconic.

The Omenuko Bridge is named so because it was there that the Aro merchant, Ome- nuko suffered great loss after his apprentice traders carrying his goods to Bende for sale were swept away by the Igwu River when it over flowed its banks. The story of Omenuko is written in the first Igbo non-fictional prose by Pita Nwana in 1933.

The setting was pre-colonial or the early years of post-colonial Igbo society. Then, the bridge was a single precarious log of wood in which the travellers must pick their steps with caution, with their wares on their heads. Many have, however, argued that the present bridge is not the actual spot where Omenuko had the accident. They argued that the trade route from Arochukwu to Bende was through Nd’Okereke, Nd’Oji, Ahuma, Atani and Idima. So, the Omenuko Bridge is rightly the one at Idima Abam.

But over the years, the Idima Abam bridge appear to have disappeared because no road connects there. When the road to Idima, which is the original trade route from Arochukwu to Bende was abandoned, attention then shifted to Igwu Ozu as the Omenuko Bridge. The evidence is unmistakeable. Along that route are Aro settlements, from Aro Ahuma to Aro Nd’Ite to Ndekete. The Bende- Idima – Ahuma – Nd’Oji – Nd’Okereke -Arochukwu remains the shortest route to Aro.

The two projects are not on the same road. The bridge is on the Umuahia – Ohafia Federal Highway, while the Ozu Abam -Arochukwu joins the Umuahia Ohafia Road at the location of the bridge. Before Otti’s intervention, the bridge was a death trap. It was so narrow it could not take a pedestrian and a vehicle. It was a single vehicle at a time, whether it was a car, truck, bike or bicycle, no two vehicles can come from the opposite direction at the same time. It was not only narrow but it was also weak. Numerous fatal accidents have occurred on the bridge. Travellers to Ohafia abandoned the road in preference for the longer journey through Uzuakoli – Akara; Alayi, Igbere; Abiriba to or from Umuahia.

… celebration, colours at commissioning ceremony

The tumultuous welcome for Otti at the commissioning cere- mony was therefore understandable. Abam people never had it so good. The event coincided with the birthday anniversary of Abia – born former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika, who the Governor honoured with the privilege of commissioning the projects with him.

Addressing the huge crowd, Otti said the commissioning of the new Omenuko (Igwu River) Bridge stands as a testament to the resolute determination of his administration to address decades of neglect and set a new governance standard for the State. It was a sobering moment for Otti who mourned those who perished in the river through the 70-year-old narrow bridge, including the two children of the late Rev Uma Ukpai; and 17 students, who perished in 2007, on their way to the examination centre, among others.

Not only that, the Governor also lamented lost opportunities, but rejoiced that the commissioning of the bridge and the 30 kilometres road marked a departure from the old order to one that empowers communities and enables prosperity for all.

He stressed that the decision to jump into the political ring several years ago was informed by the literal collapse of public infrastructure and the atten- dant frustration it engendered in several urban and rural communities across the State, with a view to improving the economic outlook of the State and restore hope to the populace. “I want to thank the Almighty God for the discernment to follow through and not give up along the way for truly, nothing would have changed, had it not been willed from above,’’ disclosed the Governor of his commitment to restoring the lost glory of the state.

Adding, ‘‘We have therefore gathered to return our praise to where it rightly belongs, and then to acknowledge all of us, the patriotic sons and daughters of Abam, who made themselves worthy ves- sels of honour unto the glory of our God.”

Otti further noted; “this occasion presents a special opportunity for us as a community to unite as one people in remembrance. It may also be an auspicious moment to make a firm declaration that the deceit and false political promises of yesteryears shall have no place in Abam or anywhere in the State ever again.

“In the end, many of us went through multidimensional losses as the rich agricultural produce from Abam wasted, young people missed the trajectories of their destinies and our sons and daughters living outside the community were shut out, not by anyone, but for fear of unexpected twists and turns on the road or at the famous bridge. Today, we have turned the page, the nightmare is over, the siege has collapsed, the jinx is forever broken,” the Governor said.

… commendations for Otti

In their address the Chancellor of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Agwu U Agwu, PhD, thanked the Governor for changing the infrastructure landscape of not only Abam but the State as a whole and appealed for the resuscitation of the rubber plantations at Ndi Oji and Ameke Abam.

Also speaking, a community leader and philanthropist, Chief Chijioke Ume (Ike Abam), noted that through the Governor’s magnanimity, Abam community for the first time in many years could carry election results to the local government collation centre without going through another local government area as was the case before the governor constructed the Abam -Arochukwu Road. He commended the Governor and reaffirmed the support of the people for the Governor’s second term bid.