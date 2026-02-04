Over 70 Kidnapped Victims Escape As Troops Destroy Three Boko Haram Centre

Over 70 people in the captivity of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have escaped, as the troops of Operation Hadin Kai destroyed 3 major detention centres of the insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle and other parts of Borno and Yobe States.

The Northeast Operation e Kai in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col The ba Sani said “Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), recorded a major operational breakthrough following a carefully coordinated operations in the last 2 weeks leading to the capture and destruction of notorious ISWAP terrorists detention facility deep within the forested Timbuktu Triangle in Gujba Local Government Area.

The development marks a significant advance into areas long considered beyond the reach of security forces and underscores the growing effectiveness and sustainability of ongoing counter-insurgency operations.”

“From 21 January 2026 to date, troops uncovered and destroyed 3 major terrorist detention facilities concealed within the Timbuktu Triangle forest, which stretches across Borno and Yobe states.

Preliminary assessments indicated that the facilities had the capacity to hold up to 300 detainees, highlighting their strategic importance to ISWAP terrorists’ operational and coercive framework.

Further findings indicated that sustained offensive action by troops directly led to the escape of over 70 captives previously held by the terrorists.

This was corroborated by many of the escaped captives who later resurfaced in several villages like Goniri, Buratai and Mandaragirau, among others,” the military said.

The theatre Command said, “One of the escapees, Malam Jidda Ba Jidda, a native of Kufi village near Buratai in Biu LGA, who was abducted on 22 December 2025, disclosed that he escaped during the gun duel between the terrorists and advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle. ”

“During the series of encounters in the Timbuktu Triangle, ISWAP suffered significant combat losses, with no fewer than 32 fighters neutralised, including 2 Qaids and 3 Munzirs, while several others sustained serious injuries during fierce engagements with troops”, Lt Col.Sani said.

The statement said, “The operation was conducted as part of Operation DESERT SANITY V, following sustained offensive pressure and intelligence-led manoeuvres that forced terrorist elements to abandon critical facilities deep within their strongholds.

“Their exposure and destruction clearly demonstrate that troops of OPHK have advanced well into the inner sanctuaries of ISWAP terrorists, denying the group both physical space and psychological advantage.

“The OPHK further said, “Following thorough clearance of the area, the 3 detention facilities were deliberately demolished, permanently denying ISWAP the ability to reuse or reoccupy the site.

“The operation was conducted successfully and without incident, reflecting the resilience, professionalism, discipline and combat effectiveness of the troops of OPHK.”

“The destruction of the detention camp marks more than a tactical victory. It degrades ISWAP’s internal enforcement mechanisms, disrupts the terrorists’ ability to detain and collect ransom from civilians, and further constricts their freedom of action.

“The escape of a large number of detainees not only deprives the terrorists of a key tool of funding, but also undermines their control over local populations while potentially providing valuable intelligence and testimonies that can aid ongoing operations,” the statement read.

The Military assured that the general security situation across the Theatre remains calm but unpredictable, troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain satisfactory and assured that the Armed Forces remain committed to sustaining pressure on terrorist elements, denying them safe havens, and restoring lasting peace and security across the North East.