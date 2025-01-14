Over 60,000 Surrendered B’Haram Members Are Children — CDS

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday said over 60,000 children are among over 120,000 Boko Haram members who have surrendered.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Musa said this alarming figure highlights the depth of the insurgents’ exploitation of vulnerable populations in their bid to perpetuate terrorism.

“Over 120,000 surrendered. Out of this number, over 60,000 were children,” he said. Musa highlighted the ongoing efforts to combat the insurgency in the country.

The CDS explained that not all individuals associated with Boko Haram were willing participants, as many were conscripted or enslaved. “What we realised again is that not everyone that is part of it is a terrorist. Some of them were conscripted, some of them were forced, some were enslaved.

“Children, in particular, were born into or dragged into a system where violence, killing, and inhumane acts were normalised.” Musa also noted that the insurgents, facing increased pressure and losing their territorial grip, adopted a disturbing strategy: producing a new generation of fighters.

“They now decided to start impregnating the women. And what they do is that if a woman gives birth, four months after giving birth, they impregnate her again. They were trying to produce a new set of terrorists. “And to us, those new sets would have been most dangerous. Why? Because we know humans in any society that you grow in, what you see is what you think is normal.

“Those kids growing up in a society where killing is rampant, beheading and all sorts of inhuman activities, they will not have empathy. They will not have sympathy for anything,” he said.

He expressed relief that many of these children are now in custody, saying they could have become a major threat if raised in a system that normalised violence and inhumane acts.

General Musa noted that surrendered members are profiled in collaboration with the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other agencies. Those found culpable are being investigated and prepared for trial, while women, children, and the elderly are undergoing care and rehabilitation.

Despite these challenges, Musa reassured Nigerians that the country is becoming increasingly secure, with significant progress in restoring safety and confidence across the nation.

“Nigeria is safe and will continue to be safe,” he stated, adding that the nation remains committed to deradicalisation, rehabilitating, and prosecuting individuals to ensure long-term peace.

Share

Please follow and like us: