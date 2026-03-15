Over 60,000 Irregular Migrants Have Returned To Nigeria, Says IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nigeria said over 60,000 irregular migrants have been assisted to return to Nigeria from 2017 to date.

The organization noted that 9,000 of the over 60,000 returnees are from Edo State.

Sharon Dimanche, Chief of Mission, IOM Nigeria, disclosed this in Benin during an interactive session with journalists on the activities of IOM Nigeria in the country, with a focus on Edo State.

She said Edo State has dropped from the top spot on the chart of irregular migration returnees to third, while Kano and Lagos now rank first and second, respectively.

According to her, in 2017, Edo was topping the list of irregular migration returnees, but due to increased awareness campaigns on the dangers of irregular migration, the state has moved to number three.

She said: “Edo was number one in the returnees record, but as we speak, the state has dropped to number three. This can be attributed to the increase in awareness campaigns by IOM and its partners.”

The Chief of Mission continued: “Since 2017, over 9,000 migrants from Edo have been supported to return home safely, and more than 8,000 have received reintegration support to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. We have also assisted over 1,100 victims of trafficking, and more than 5,000 people have received psychosocial support to help them recover from trauma.”

She added: “More than 60,300 migrants have returned with IOM’s assistance since 2017, many of them survivors of exploitation and abuse along dangerous migration routes.”

Dimanche, while noting that the figures show progress, reiterated IOM Nigeria’s commitment to saving lives during crises.

The Chief of Mission, who lamented that Nigeria hosts over three million internally displaced persons, called for collaboration among governments, communities, international organizations, donors, and the private sector to save lives.

While commending the leadership of the Edo State government and the resilience of young people, Dimanche identified funding as one of the major limitations affecting IOM Nigeria in carrying out its core mandate.