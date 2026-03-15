Over 60,000 Irregular Migrants Have Returned To Nigeria, Says IOM

TASFUED Reacts To Allegation Of Honouring Individuals With Doctorate Degrees Oladipupo Awojobi The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has cleared the air on the award of honourary degrees to deserving individuals in the country. In a statement issued on Friday titled; “Award Of Honouria Causa By The Tai Solarin Federal University of Education: Putting The Records Straight,” the Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University, Dapo Oke, said that the recent honourary awards given out by the university is a long standing tradition of the institution. “The Management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, notes with utmost concern recent, malicious, and deliberately misleading publications circulating in the media aimed at sowing discord and misinforming the public regarding the Institution’s conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees. “For the avoidance of doubt, and to set the record unequivocally straight, the University affirms that its longstanding tradition has been to confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Civilian Governors of Ogun State, in recognition of their Executive stewardship and support for public Education. “This tradition is a matter of verifiable public record. “His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the visionary founder of this University, was rightly honoured as the first serving Governor to receive the award in 2010. “His successor, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was similarly honoured. “Furthermore, the scope of this honour extends beyond State governance to celebrate exemplary national and global contributions. “During the University’s 10th Anniversary in 2015, distinguished figures including former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, CON, were duly honoured. Others are Sir Kensington Adebutu, Asiwaju Adebola Adegunwa,Dr Tunde Lemo among others,” he said. Oke added that in the established context, the recent conferment upon Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, CON, the Governor of Ogun State, is neither anomalous nor extraordinary. He said that it is a continuation of a consistent institutional practice applied to all Civilian Governors of the State. Oke added; “Regarding Aremo Olusegun Osoba, CFR, his historic and indelible contribution is separately and highly esteemed. “His signature, as Governor during the Third Republic, enacted the legislative bill that transformed the former Tai Solarin College of Education into a Degree-awarding institution—a pivotal act in our institutional metamorphosis. “It must also be clarified that this recognition is not exclusive to Governors. The University has, over time, honoured all Paramount Rulers in Ogun State, alongside other preeminent Nigerians whose transformative contributions have significantly advanced national development. “The Management, therefore, condemns in strong terms this attempt to distort facts and stir unnecessary disaffection. We urge the public to disregard this misinformation and affirm our unwavering commitment to recognising excellence and distinguished service in accordance with our established traditions and institutional prerogative.”
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nigeria said over 60,000 irregular migrants have been assisted to return to Nigeria from 2017 to date.
The organization noted that 9,000 of the over 60,000 returnees are from Edo State.
Sharon Dimanche, Chief of Mission, IOM Nigeria, disclosed this in Benin during an interactive session with journalists on the activities of IOM Nigeria in the country, with a focus on Edo State.
She said Edo State has dropped from the top spot on the chart of irregular migration returnees to third, while Kano and Lagos now rank first and second, respectively.
According to her, in 2017, Edo was topping the list of irregular migration returnees, but due to increased awareness campaigns on the dangers of irregular migration, the state has moved to number three.
She said: “Edo was number one in the returnees record, but as we speak, the state has dropped to number three. This can be attributed to the increase in awareness campaigns by IOM and its partners.”
The Chief of Mission continued: “Since 2017, over 9,000 migrants from Edo have been supported to return home safely, and more than 8,000 have received reintegration support to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. We have also assisted over 1,100 victims of trafficking, and more than 5,000 people have received psychosocial support to help them recover from trauma.”
She added: “More than 60,300 migrants have returned with IOM’s assistance since 2017, many of them survivors of exploitation and abuse along dangerous migration routes.”
Dimanche, while noting that the figures show progress, reiterated IOM Nigeria’s commitment to saving lives during crises.
The Chief of Mission, who lamented that Nigeria hosts over three million internally displaced persons, called for collaboration among governments, communities, international organizations, donors, and the private sector to save lives.
While commending the leadership of the Edo State government and the resilience of young people, Dimanche identified funding as one of the major limitations affecting IOM Nigeria in carrying out its core mandate.