Over 6,000 Stakeholders Participate In NIES 202

No fewer than 6,000 foreign local delegates, exhibitors, visitors, and other players in the energy, oil, and gas sector are participating at the 7th Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES 2024), Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson/Project Director, NIES, Dr. James Shindi said.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the summit began on Monday and will last till March 1, 2024, and is aimed at charting a sustainable way forward in the quest to accelerate energy security, transition, and finance.

The summit is expected to be officially opened by President Bola Tinubu at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, Abuja today (Tuesday).

The global summit is being convened by the Federal Government as its official energy, oil, and gas event, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) as the national host.

Shindi said the theme of the summit, ‘Navigating the new energy world order: Security, Transition and Finance,’ would reflect the imperative for stakeholders in the energy industry to collaboratively address challenges related to energy security.

According to him, the stakeholders would adapt to the changing energy landscape, and mobilise financial resources for a sustainable and resilient future.

The project director said that the theme encouraged discussions and initiatives that contributed to the shaping of a dynamic and responsible global energy paradigm.

He stated that the summit will convene the National Oil Companies (NOCs) Forum, bringing together esteemed Chief executives and key stakeholders from various African NOCs, and will commence with an opening address by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Shindi said the session would be a pivotal moment for shaping the future of the energy sector under the sub=theme: “Sustainable Strategies for Energy Leadership: Navigating Security, transition, and Finance in a Changing World.

NAN also reported that key focus areas of the session include: Discussing emerging security threats to the energy sector, including cyber-attacks, geopolitical tensions, and physical infrastructure vulnerabilities.