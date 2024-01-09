Over 600 To Benefit From Sampson’s Education, Business Empowerment Programme

Over 600 indigenes of Akwa Ibom South will benefit from the 1st Phase of Senator Ekong Sampson’s Empowerment Programme.

This was revealed on Tuesday when the Senator met with members of the Empowerment Committee led by a former House of Assembly Member for Onna, Otuekong (Barr) Ini Ikott.

The Committee had met with the Akwa Ibom South Senator to submit its collated report on the empowerment, drawn from across the twelve Local Government Areas in the senatorial district. The empowerment will cover the education and business support components of the scheme.

The intervention which is courtesy of the Ekong Sampson Empowerment Program(ESEP) has been on ground for years now with many beneficiaries enjoying vehicles, business grants, scholarships and job placements.

Recall that during the campaigns, Senator Ekong Sampson, who chairs the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, had promised robust representation and periodic, sustainable empowerment.

So far, some indigenes of the area have received their employment letters to the Federal parastatal, courtesy of the Senator who has also presented cars to some constituents.

Last weekend, Senator Sampson rounded up his tour to all the twelve Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom where he presented each of them with bags of rice, cash gifts and other forms of support, in the spirit of the season.

He also donated N5 million Naira towards the Eket Senatorial District Women Centre Project.

Senator Sampson visited the palace of the Paramount Ruler to fete the TRC for Christmas and the New Year. While there, he inspected the ongoing construction work at the royal palace. Last year, Senator Sampson donated the sum of five million naira towards the building of the palace.

Speaking on the forthcoming empowerment, Chairman of the Committee, Barr. Ini Ikott lauded Senator Sampson for a very impressive first six months in office. He said that the empowerment component was mega, continuous; and will cover many beneficiaries in the Senatorial District.

Barr. Ikott also commended Senator Sampson on the timely opening of his Constituency Office in Eket. He said the office, which is located at 105 Atabong Road, Eket, has enhanced access between the Senator and his constituents.

Other members of the Empowerment Committee present were the Secretary, Engr. Ben Edenseting, Chapter Chairman of PDP in Mkpat Enin, Rt Hon. Anietie Sunday, and Hon. Innocent Tom, Secretary of Campaigns, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.