Over 600 Teachers Killed, 19,000 Displaced Between 2012, 2016 – FG

The National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools has revealed that over 600 teachers were killed and more than 19,000 displaced in Nigeria between 2012 and 2016 due to violent attacks.

This was disclosed by the National Coordinator and Commissioner of Police, School Protection Squad (SPS), Force Headquarters, Abuja, CP Abayomi Shogunle, during a stakeholders’ forum on school security held in Osogbo, Osun State.

Speaking on the theme, “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education,” Shogunle said the forum aligns with the National Plan on Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria.

He noted that “the security and safety of our schools and other learning environments continue to attract the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

According to him, “In recent years, Nigeria has faced numerous security challenges such as kidnappings, homicides, and destruction of school infrastructure—often leading to school closures and adversely affecting host communities. These incidences are linked to the growing number of out-of-school children.”

He recalled that the Nigerian government, recognizing the need for safer learning environments, signed the Safe School Declaration on December 31, 2019, signaling its commitment to protect education, in collaboration with 118 other countries.

To further strengthen this commitment, the Federal Ministry of Finance, in consultation with local and international stakeholders, convened a high-level forum on April 20, 2021, to develop sustainable strategies to tackle attacks on education. The forum sought to create innovative funding sources across federal, state, and local governments.

Shogunle said the national plan features a comprehensive investment strategy designed to protect schools, learners, teachers, and non-teaching staff, with measurable outcomes such as reducing the number of out-of-school children and improving the Nigerian education system.

He outlined key objectives of the forum, which include: Strengthening security resilience and integrating host communities into school security architecture, Enhancing the capacity of school communities to safeguard education, Developing a national school security and emergency response infrastructure, Boosting intelligence-gathering and response capabilities of security agencies and Providing support for survivors of attacks on educational institutions.

Shogunle also disclosed that the plan’s implementation is being carried out in phases, with Osun State selected as one of the pilot states.

He emphasized that “the right to education is central to social and economic progress. Investment in education is investment in human capital development. These efforts align with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.”

In his remarks, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, noted that although Osun is one of the most peaceful states in the country, some schools still experience pockets of crises that need urgent attention.

He added that the forum would address critical issues, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions to the security challenges affecting schools in the state.

